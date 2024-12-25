Stephanie Inakoju: How I’m Navigating Imperfections and Embracing Change

Being labelled weird due to my unconventional decisions has often made me struggle to maintain my sanity while navigating life’s complexities. I often find myself lost in thought, interpreting things differently than others—a trait people frequently point out to me. Despite this, I consistently try to articulate my unique viewpoint on various aspects of life as I understand them.

Life should not be taken delicately; it encompasses our past, present, and future. We must value the essential elements that foster growth and contribute meaningfully to our lives. I often ruminate about my future achievements, only to hastily return to the present, where my aspirations remain unattained. Over time, I’ve realised that the future I long for can only be prepared for in the present.

One behaviour I deeply resent is the blind judgment of others. Everyone has legitimate reasons for their preferences, and the complexity behind our decisions—whether right or wrong—is immense. It is biased to condemn others based solely on their actions. Each individual possesses flaws, and our imperfections are what make us human. I once encountered a lesson that stated, “When you shine a light on another person in darkness, you see all their stains and faults. Yet, when the light is turned on you, you become aware of your own imperfections.” This serves as a profound reminder that we all bear inadequacies.

Change begins with small actions and decisions that shape our destinies. The choices we make and how we present ourselves significantly impact who supports us in reaching our goals. However, as we focus on destiny, we must also recognise the importance of balance in all dimensions of our lives. Our relationships and engagements with others often reveal who might be willing to assist us in times of necessity. I aspire to maintain a jovial demeanour with those around me because I detest the concept of snubbing others. I strive to understand the paths they take to achieve their aspirations, reflecting on the significance they might add to my life if we forge meaningful friendships.

While public concerns like crime and corruption abound, some individuals turn to destructive actions due to a lack of proper mentorship and love from their surroundings. One potent means of mitigating such behaviour is through education, particularly for minors who will grow into responsible citizens. Providing them with fundamental needs—love, care, food, clothing, and shelter—greatly reduces the odds of their resorting to harmful behaviours. Families also play a pivotal role in shaping individuals, influencing whether they contribute positively or negatively to society. Governments need to ensure that families are well-educated and cared for, fostering harmony within communities. Families must also counsel their children by instilling values that prevent deviant behaviour.

We must refrain from meddling in others’ affairs unless invited; everyone has motives for their conduct. However, this does not excuse criminal behaviour, which should be met with justice.

Reflecting on my journey, I’ve come to understand the importance of cultivating the right relationships and conduct today. Lessons learned from past relationships have rekindled my passion for writing, which had been dormant due to familial obstacles. Through connections with others, I’ve acquired skills that have enriched my academic pursuits and personal growth. These experiences have taught me the value of making thoughtful decisions in interactions and actions with people.

After experiencing a catastrophic event that plunged me into depression, I emerged with a clearer perspective on life. I penned a poem titled “The Conceptions of a Desolate Human,” encapsulating my inner struggles and desire for peace and understanding. Although I’ve managed to regain control of my life, I occasionally reflect on those dark moments, knowing that some readers may resonate with similar experiences.

We must have alternatives ready to navigate life’s unpredictability. Surrounding ourselves with positive influences and dedicating ourselves to hard work can pave the way toward the peaceful and fulfilling life we desire. We should always reflect on these questions: What do I envision for my future? How am I actively working toward my goals? In what ways do my current pursuits affect my future—positively or negatively?

Our future is in our hands. While work is important, it should not overshadow the need for leisure and relaxation. As the saying goes, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Striking a balance between professional and personal life ensures a well-rounded and satisfying existence.

Feature Image by Kindel Media for Pexels