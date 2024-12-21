Omolewa Adesuyi Talks the Joy of Being a Biker in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we are doing life with Omolewa Adesuyi, a female biker who has travelled across Nigeria and driven to ride across West Africa. Enjoy the conversations!

Hey Omolewa, how do you feel today?

Hello. I feel fabulous today, thank you.

What are the three things in your life that you are grateful for right now?

I’m grateful for the gift of good health, and having the strength and energy to take on daily challenges. I am grateful for supportive relationships, the love and encouragement of my family and friends keep me going. And I am grateful for my Mamaspade Community.

Share a bit about your background—your upbringing and any key moments from your childhood that shaped you into what you are today

I was born in Ibadan and I moved to Lagos when I was 3 years old. I grew up in Dodan Barracks, Obalende because my father was a soldier. I attended Command Children School, Bonny Camp and Command Secondary School, Ipaja. If there was a Command University, I probably would have attended, haha. I graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelor of Arts degree in European Studies, German. Growing up, my mother was very strict. Looking back, I realise that her discipline played a significant role in shaping the person I am today as I’ve grown to become a disciplined woman.

Tell us how you became a biker and what influenced you to start

When I was in the university, I mingled with bikers and I’d travel interstate with them as a “Pillion” (a bike passenger). I always looked forward to those rides and I promised myself that one day I’ll own a motorcycle, and experience the thrill and power for myself. When I could finally afford the biking lifestyle, I enrolled in a riding school, usually the training takes 4 weeks but I was there for 5 months. I struggled to learn but I was determined to see it through. I graduated and it has been an incredible journey ever since.

Well done!

Thank you.

You’ve travelled on the bike to many states and places. Can you tell us one exciting moment from one of these travels?

After riding for a few months, I knew I wanted to be a tourer. I enjoy riding long distances and every journey has its own excitement. One of my most exciting journeys was my trip to Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast. Going that far was super exciting for me, I remember getting to the border between Ghana and Ivory Coast, my joy knew no bounds, and I felt a sense of fulfilment and pride. This Ekiti girl was breaking barriers and inspiring people.

Tell us one thing people don’t know about riding bikes or a popular misconception you’ve often encountered since you started riding

A lot of people are always quick to talk about the dangers of riding a motorcycle. I would say people are more dangerous than bikes. We put a lot of safety measures into riding. You see us wearing big gears and helmets; those are not just for fancy; they are protective gears. Riding a motorcycle is far from dangerous; it is freedom and it is therapeutic. You’ll hardly see a sad person riding a bike; riding gives joy, and everyone should try it.

What makes bike riding exciting and what advice would you give to anyone willing to start bike riding?

Riding a motorcycle is exciting for so many reasons. It gives you a sense of freedom. Riding helps you connect with others. There’s a strong sense of community and camaraderie among bikers. Riding helps you to escape from the norm. Riding requires intense concentration, which helps you clear your mind and just enjoy the moment.

My advice for anyone looking to start will be to ride for the right reasons because riding a motorcycle requires discipline, making sure you learn how to ride correctly and invest quality gears. When you finally start riding, remember to always ride within your limits and skill set. Resist the urge to copy or keep up. In essence, ride your ride.

Is there any particular challenge you’re currently experiencing and how are you navigating it?

One of the challenges I encounter as a tourer is the condition of the roads. At times, it can take away from the enjoyment of the journey. But it is all part of the adventure and adds to the overall experience. I’m in awe of my current bike, a Yamaha Tenere 700. It’s a tall bike and I tiptoe on it. At first, it was quite challenging but now, I’m bonding with it and learning to ride it better.

Given what you do, what’s a typical day in your life?

I am the Creative Director at Xobylewa, a print and craft store based in Lagos. My days are hands-on and dynamic, typically starting with a 35-minute workout followed by house chores. Once I dive into work, time seems to fly as I juggle my roles as a graphics designer and crafter. My job is highly demanding, but riding my motorcycle to and from work provides the perfect way to unwind and recharge each day.

If you could remove three things from your life right now, what would they be and why?

If I could remove three things from my life right now, they might be stress, unnecessary distraction and negative energy. I believe that will improve my productivity, and foster a healthier environment that aligns with my personal and professional goals. It will help me enjoy more quality time with myself and my loved ones.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With…, Omolewa

Thank you for having me.

Many thanks to Omolewa Adesuyi for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Do you love this content, have any feedback for us or want to be a BellaNaija Features contributor? We'd love to read from you.