BN2024Epilogues: 2024 Taught Adebimpe to Embrace Abundance in Every Form

If someone had told me at the beginning of the year that 2024 would be one of the most transformative years of my life, I might have shrugged in cautious disbelief. But now, as I write this reflection, I am grateful for all the growth, joy, and lessons this year brought my way.

In 2020, I learned to accept life as it came—to surrender to the chaos, let go of expectations, and find grace in survival. It was a year that taught me resilience, even in moments when everything felt uncertain. Four years later, I see how those lessons became the foundation for the abundance I’m celebrating today.

2024 was a big year for me, not just because of the wins but because I turned 30. And I must say, I’ve never felt more confident, hot, or sexy. Stepping into this new decade of life came with a sense of freedom and self-assurance. It’s true what they say: life does get better as you grow into yourself. I embraced this version of myself wholeheartedly, and the world seemed to notice too.

This year, I stepped into my power financially. Opportunities came my way, and I was bold enough to take them. From professional wins to side hustles, my income grew, allowing me to live more comfortably and generously. Money no longer felt like something to chase but like something I attracted by showing up fully in my gifts.

Love also found me in the most unexpected way. I learnt that love doesn’t complete you—it complements you. In loving and being loved, I’ve become more patient, kinder, and even more committed to living a life of joy.

Perhaps one of my most profound lessons this year was the courage to let go—of people, friendships, and situations that no longer served me or drained my spirit. In 2020, I learned to let go of control, but this year, I learned to release what didn’t align with my growth. 2024 taught me that holding on to what no longer serves you creates space for resentment, not fulfilment. By choosing to let go, I made room for deeper connections and opportunities that truly nurtured me.

Growth wasn’t limited to money or love. I grew spiritually, mentally, and emotionally. I learned to trust my intuition more, set better boundaries, and give myself permission to rest. For someone who used to overthink her every move, I now know that peace often comes from simply letting go.

Of course, it wasn’t a year without challenges. Some days were hard, and some nights were heavy. But through it all, I found strength in my faith, my community, and myself. Every storm this year taught me resilience, and every rainbow reminded me to hope.

As I close this chapter, I do so with immense gratitude. 2024 showed me that life is a balance of grace and grit, giving and receiving, dreaming and doing. It reminded me that I deserve the abundance life has to offer—a truth I started to understand in 2020 and now fully embrace.

Here’s to 2025. May it bring even greater love, joy, and success. And to you reading this, may your journey be filled with light and lessons as beautiful as the ones I found this year.

– Adebimpe

*

