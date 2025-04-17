Basketballer Kiki Iriafen’s Outfit At WNBA Draft Night Pays Homage To Her Nigerian Roots

Basketball star, Okikiola “Kiki” Iriafen made a statement both with her achievement and her attire at the WNBA draft.

Kiki was the number four overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics, and that’s such a huge deal. The Stanford women’s basketball alumnus celebrated this significant accomplishment in style.

For the occasion, she wore a custom-made gold and brown beaded, sequined dress with a thigh-high slit. Designed by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexandra (Brides By Nona), the dress evoked the style of aso-ebi or bridal wear, serving as a homage to Kiki’s Nigerian roots.

Speaking to ESPN, Kiki discussed her choice to represent her heritage on this significant stage:

“It’s been a few months in the making, but I knew I really wanted to have my Nigerian culture incorporated in some way… I really wanted to showcase my culture on this stage. This gown was custom-made and designed by Nneka Alexandra, a Nigerian designer. I have some Nigerian beads and earrings.”

Although Kiki was born in the United States, it was wonderful to see her give a nod to her Nigerian heritage with her outfit choice.