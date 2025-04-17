Connect with us

Style

Basketballer Kiki Iriafen's Outfit At WNBA Draft Night Pays Homage To Her Nigerian Roots

Scoop Style

Iyabo Ojo Said, “It’s My Daughter’s Day, And I Came to Serve Looks” | See Photos

Style

Inside Chidimma Adetshina’s Thailand Tour Looks: Stylish, Chic & Unforgettable

Style

Glitz, Glam, Luxury – See How The Real Housewives of Lagos Showed Up For Their Reunion

Scoop Style

Leopard Print, Glam and Osas Ighodaro—What Else Do You Need?

Scoop Style

It’s Giving Art, It’s Giving Yellow: See Daniel Etim Effiong’s Latest Look

Scoop Style

Teniola Aladese Shows You How to Rock Your Little Red Dress with Flair

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

Eniola Ajao & Zubby Michael Understood the Assignment in These Owambe Photos

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Obi Cubana’s 50th Was All About Love, Fashion & Fabulous Photos with Eby Lush

Culture Movies Movies & TV Scoop Style

'Owambe Thieves' Debuts with Glam, Culture and Lagos-Style Grandeur | See Photos

Style

Basketballer Kiki Iriafen’s Outfit At WNBA Draft Night Pays Homage To Her Nigerian Roots

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Basketball star, OkikiolaKikiIriafen made a statement both with her achievement and her attire at the WNBA draft.

Kiki was the number four overall pick in the WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics, and that’s such a huge deal. The Stanford women’s basketball alumnus celebrated this significant accomplishment in style.

For the occasion, she wore a custom-made gold and brown beaded, sequined dress with a thigh-high slit. Designed by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexandra (Brides By Nona), the dress evoked the style of aso-ebi or bridal wear, serving as a homage to Kiki’s Nigerian roots.

@kikiiriafen SNATCHEDDDD!! #fyp #draft #wnba #kikiiriafen #nyc #naijatiktok @BridesbyNona ♬ original sound – Brown Street

Speaking to ESPN, Kiki discussed her choice to represent her heritage on this significant stage:

“It’s been a few months in the making, but I knew I really wanted to have my Nigerian culture incorporated in some way… I really wanted to showcase my culture on this stage. This gown was custom-made and designed by Nneka Alexandra, a Nigerian designer. I have some Nigerian beads and earrings.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Although Kiki was born in the United States, it was wonderful to see her give a nod to her Nigerian heritage with her outfit choice.

Related Topics:
css.php