Tems, Davido, Burna Boy, “Mami Wata” And All the Nigerians Nominated for the 55th NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and performances across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television and streaming, music, literature, and podcasts. The 55th edition will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

Burna Boy dominated the nominations with five nods, including Outstanding New Artist and Male Artist. His album “I Told Them…“, and the singles “City Boys” and “Sittin’ On Top of the World” (with 21 Savage) secured him a spot in several categories.

Davido followed with four nominations, including Outstanding Male Artist and a nod for his track “Unavailable” in the International Song category. He also shared a nomination for the video of “Sensational” with Chris Brown and Lojay. Lojay, himself, picked up two nominations for his contribution to “Sensational.”

The 2023 black-and-white fantasy thriller “Mami Wata,” directed by C.J. Obasi and starring Evelyne Ily, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, and Kelechi Udegbe, secured a nomination for Outstanding International Motion Picture.

Tems secured two nominations including the Outstanding Female Artist category. Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay each earned a single nomination, while Asake and Olamide shared one for their collaboration “Amapiano.”

Ayo Edebiri received two nominations in the Emmy Awards: one for Outstanding Guest Performance for her role in “Abbott Elementary” and the other for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in “The Bear“. Additionally, the short film “The After” directed by Misan Harriman and featuring David Oyelowo was nominated for the “Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)” category.

Other Nigerian nominees are; Ani Kayode Somtochukwu, Lola Akinmade Åkerström, Hudson Obayuwana, Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Thara Popoola, Ego Nwodim, Damson Idris, Arsema Thomas, and John Boyega.

Here are all of this year’s nominees:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Usher

MOTION PICTURE

Outstanding Motion Picture

American Fiction (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Origin (Neon)

Rustin (Netflix)

The Color Purple (Warner Bros. Pictures)

They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 3” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jamie Foxx – “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

John Boyega – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – “Origin” (Neon)

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Halle Bailey – “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Yara Shahidi – “Sitting in Bars with Cake” (Amazon MGM Studios)