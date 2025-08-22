Connect with us

This Throwback Photo of Tiwa Savage & Toke Makinwa Is a Beautiful Full-Circle Baby Bump Moment

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa’s throwback baby bump photo is the sweetest reminder of friendship, glamour, and timeless sisterhood.
It’s not Thursday, but we can’t resist a little throwback that has us smiling from ear to ear. Did you catch all the beautiful moments from Toke Makinwa’s baby shower recently? It was such a beautiful celebration, made even more special when Tiwa Savage took the mic to perform “My Darlin.”

And just when we thought it couldn’t get any sweeter, we stumbled across a throwback photo that might just be the loveliest thing you’ll see today. The picture goes way back to 2015, when Tiwa Savage was pregnant with her son, Jamil, whom she affectionately calls JamJam. Standing right by her side in the photo was Toke Makinwa. See why we said this one will make you go “aww”?

Tiwa looked stunning in a powder-blue dress, while Toke wore a blue floral number. Now, here’s the twist — what if that photo was actually taken at Tiwa’s own baby shower? We can’t say for sure, but here’s the real full-circle moment: fast forward to today and we see another baby bump photo of the two friends, only this time it’s Toke who’s expecting, with Tiwa right there by her side.

Talk about the sweetest kind of history repeating itself.

 

