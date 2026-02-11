Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Supermodel Adut Akech Announces Second Pregnancy: "My Heart Is So Full"

Scoop Style

Ayra Starr, Jackie Aina & More Rock Nigerian Designers at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Movies & TV Scoop

Every African Cast Member in Bridgerton You Need to Know

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Dear Ife Series: The DANG Community Gets Real About Giving Men Money, Dating & Expectations

Scoop Sweet Spot

Veekee James’s White Maternity Gown Featured Opera Gloves and Crystal Details

Scoop Sports Style

Haiti Makes Winter Olympics History in Hand-Painted Uniforms That Celebrate Caribbean Heritage

Scoop Sports

The Seattle Seahawks Are Super Bowl 60 Champions | Here’s How It Happened

Scoop Sweet Spot

It’s a Girl! See the Emotional Moments from Veekee James’ Dubai Gender Reveal

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Re-Proposes to Cynthia in Vatican City to Mark Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

Scoop Sports

Super Bowl LX 2026: Kickoff Time, Halftime Show & Streaming Guide

Scoop

Supermodel Adut Akech Announces Second Pregnancy: “My Heart Is So Full”

Supermodel Adut Akech and husband Samuel Elkhier are expecting their second baby! Following the birth of their daughter Kiki in late 2024, the South Sudanese-Australian star shared stunning minimalist maternity photos to announce the new addition to their growing family.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Adut Akech/Instagram

Supermodel Adut Akech has just shared the sweetest news: she’s expecting her second baby! The South Sudanese-Australian model took to social media to announce the pregnancy with the most beautiful maternity photos, and we’re absolutely melting over here.

In the minimalist shoot set against a clean white background, Adut showcased her baby bump in a couple of gorgeous images. The first features her in a black long-sleeved top lifted to reveal her bump, paired with light-wash denim jeans. Her long, wavy braids frame her serene expression as she lovingly cradles her growing belly. The lighting creates an almost silhouette effect that’s both artistic and so intimate.

The fifth photo is especially tender. Adut sits with her daughter, Kiki, who is on the cusp of becoming a big sister. Dressed in a cream ribbed tank and a white skirt dotted with tiny florals, Kiki faces her mum with her hair styled in soft puffs, the moment between them quiet and full of anticipation. Adut welcomed Kiki in late 2024 with her husband, Samuel Elkhier, whom she married in an intimate ceremony that same year. Now, as they prepare to grow their family once again, there’s a gentle sense of joy that lingers in the frame.

Adut’s caption melted our hearts: “Baby number two. Kiki entering her big sister era. God’s divine timing is truly perfect. To be blessed once again with the sacred gift of life is the greatest honour of my life. My heart is so full. Thank You, God! ‘The Lord will watch over your coming and going, both now and forevermore.’ Psalm 121:8.”

From walking runways for the biggest fashion houses to gracing magazine covers and becoming one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, Adut has built an incredible career. And now, she’s preparing to welcome another precious little one whilst watching Kiki step into her new role as a big sister. How sweet is that?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adut Akech Bior (@adutakech)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php