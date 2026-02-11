Supermodel Adut Akech Announces Second Pregnancy: “My Heart Is So Full”

Supermodel Adut Akech has just shared the sweetest news: she’s expecting her second baby! The South Sudanese-Australian model took to social media to announce the pregnancy with the most beautiful maternity photos, and we’re absolutely melting over here.

In the minimalist shoot set against a clean white background, Adut showcased her baby bump in a couple of gorgeous images. The first features her in a black long-sleeved top lifted to reveal her bump, paired with light-wash denim jeans. Her long, wavy braids frame her serene expression as she lovingly cradles her growing belly. The lighting creates an almost silhouette effect that’s both artistic and so intimate.

The fifth photo is especially tender. Adut sits with her daughter, Kiki, who is on the cusp of becoming a big sister. Dressed in a cream ribbed tank and a white skirt dotted with tiny florals, Kiki faces her mum with her hair styled in soft puffs, the moment between them quiet and full of anticipation. Adut welcomed Kiki in late 2024 with her husband, Samuel Elkhier, whom she married in an intimate ceremony that same year. Now, as they prepare to grow their family once again, there’s a gentle sense of joy that lingers in the frame.

Adut’s caption melted our hearts: “Baby number two. Kiki entering her big sister era. God’s divine timing is truly perfect. To be blessed once again with the sacred gift of life is the greatest honour of my life. My heart is so full. Thank You, God! ‘The Lord will watch over your coming and going, both now and forevermore.’ Psalm 121:8.”

From walking runways for the biggest fashion houses to gracing magazine covers and becoming one of the most recognizable faces in fashion, Adut has built an incredible career. And now, she’s preparing to welcome another precious little one whilst watching Kiki step into her new role as a big sister. How sweet is that?