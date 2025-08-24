Tomike Adeoye’s 30th Birthday Looks Said Both “Party” and “Boardroom”

Right now in Lagos, a party is in full swing, and the guest of honour is none other than Tomike Adeoye. The occasion is her 30th birthday, and the milestone has drawn her friends together for a surprise celebration.

The festivities are still unfolding, and soon there will be plenty to say about who arrived and how the night played out. For now, the spotlight rests on Tomike herself and the two looks she shared to mark the day.

First outfit is pure joy in outfit form. The look features a pink crop top with an oversized bow detail paired with a high-waisted skirt in vibrant rainbow waves – flowing through pink, yellow, orange, hot pink, olive green, and back to pink. The playful vibe is enhanced by the dynamic pose and genuine smile. It’s completed with strappy nude heels and pearl drop earrings. This look talks fun, confidence, and youthful exuberance. So Tomike.

For her second look, Tomike flipped the script. She went with a navy vest-style mini dress layered over a white collared shirt, classic but not too serious. The pearls draped in layers gave it a luxe twist, while her platinum blonde pixie cut made it all feel fresh and modern. Navy pumps with subtle detailing sealed the effect.

The contrast between the two outfits is the charm. One says let’s party; the other says I could walk into a boardroom and own it. Both say Tomike is stepping into this new decade with style that’s as multidimensional as she is.

See more photos below

