Davido Confirms He & Chioma are Officially Married! ❤️

Nigerian superstar singer and performer Davido has announced that he and Chioma are officially married.

He made this big reveal in an exclusive interview with content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori. Davido said, “Just being away, you know I have had a lot to think about definitely. Time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time and time to make music again. You know, I remade the album. Before I went on a break I actually had an album ready. I had a tour ready. You know we did the album. I travelled. It was crazy. I’m married. A lot of different things but yeah, we are ready now to get back on the road. The album is out, it’s amazing.”

He had hinted about the wedding last year in an Insta Story video posted by UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

And we’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Watch the full interview here.