Connect with us

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido Confirms He & Chioma are Officially Married! ❤️

Music

New Music + Video: Falz & Vector - Yakubu

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Kuami Eugene feat. Rotimi — Cryptocurrency

BN TV Music

Davido Dishes on New Music, DMW 2.0, His Fans & a Timeless Concert in New Interview with Kie Kie

Music

Asake, Fave, Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, The Cavemen – Davido’s “Timeless” is Star-Studded | See the Tracklist

Music Sweet Spot

“God gave me an amazing pre-birthday gift" - Skales Welcomes His First Child

BN TV Music

Wizkid drops "Money & Love" Music Video

Music

New Video: Lil Kesh - Good Bad Boy

Music

Pheelz drops Visuals for “Pheelz Like Summer”

Features Music

Adedamola Adedayo: Major League DJz and Major Lazer Form an Eclectic Alliance on “Piano Republik”

Music

Davido Confirms He & Chioma are Officially Married! ❤️

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nigerian superstar singer and performer Davido has announced that he and Chioma are officially married.

He made this big reveal in an exclusive interview with content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori. Davido said, “Just being away, you know I have had a lot to think about definitely. Time to rest, reflect on a lot of family time and time to make music again. You know, I remade the album. Before I went on a break I actually had an album ready. I had a tour ready. You know we did the album. I travelled. It was crazy. I’m married. A lot of different things but yeah, we are ready now to get back on the road. The album is out, it’s amazing.”

He had hinted about the wedding last year in an Insta Story video posted by UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

And we’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Watch the full interview here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

BN Book Review: Visible Strengths by Mary Mosope Adeyemi | Review by The BookLady NG

“Mummy, Are We Now Poor?”

Blessing Okebe: How to Build a Personal Brand While Maintaining Your Privacy

Adedamola Adedayo: Major League DJz and Major Lazer Form an Eclectic Alliance on “Piano Republik”

#TheEverAfterSeries: How The Awonugas Keep The Romance Burning in Over 35 Years of Marriage
css.php