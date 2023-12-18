New Video: Davido feat. Angelique Kidjo and The Cavemen — Na Money

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Davido has released new visuals for “Na Money,” featuring The Cavemen. and Angelique Kidjo.

Shot on location in Paris, the “Na Money” cinematic visuals opulently showcase Davido entertaining friends and family at a majestic chateau and feature standout performances by Nigerian highlife stars The Cavemen and Grammy-winning music icon Angelique Kidjo.

“Na Money” is the third hit single off the 2023 record-breaking album “Timeless,” and it was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Photo Credit: @sonyquincy