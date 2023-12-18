Connect with us

Music

New Video: Davido feat. Angelique Kidjo and The Cavemen — Na Money

Events Music Promotions

Glam Up & Get your Squad Ready for A Night of Queens | December 17

Music

New Video: Morravey feat. Davido — Magician

Music

Nonzo Drops Debut Album "Diary of a Lover Boy"

Music

New Video: Burna Boy feat. Seyi Vibez — Giza

Music

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and More Nominated for 26th MOBO Awards

Music

New Music: Chike feat. Mohbad — Egwu

Features Music

From Jaywon's 'This Year' to 'Onwa December' by Tony Oneweek – Will You Have These Holiday-Themed Songs on Replay This Year?

Music

New EP: Doela — Currency

Music

Davido Set to Perform His First Concert at Madison Square Garden in April 2024

Music

New Video: Davido feat. Angelique Kidjo and The Cavemen — Na Money

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats star Davido has released new visuals for “Na Money,” featuring The Cavemen. and Angelique Kidjo.

Shot on location in Paris, the “Na Money” cinematic visuals opulently showcase Davido entertaining friends and family at a majestic chateau and feature standout performances by Nigerian highlife stars The Cavemen and Grammy-winning music icon Angelique Kidjo.

“Na Money” is the third hit single off the 2023 record-breaking album “Timeless,” and it was directed by Dammy Twitch.

Watch:

Photo Credit: @sonyquincy

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways Technology is Enhancing Economy & Healthcare

See How Velveeta Viban is Promoting Inclusive Communities in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…

Nana Akua Amofa: 15 Life Lessons Adulting Has Taught Me

Smart Emmanuel: How Can We Tackle Problems AI Cannot Solve?

From Jaywon’s ‘This Year’ to ‘Onwa December’ by Tony Oneweek – Will You Have These Holiday-Themed Songs on Replay This Year?
css.php