Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & More Win Big at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards
The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards lit up Las Vegas yesterday, celebrating the best in the hip-hop world and airing to audiences on Tuesday, 15th October. Hosted by Fat Joe, the night was a star-studded event filled with big wins, electrifying performances, and some nostalgia-inducing moments.
Leading the pack with an impressive 12 nominations was Megan Thee Stallion, while Kendrick Lamar closely followed with 11. By the end of the night, Lamar walked away as the undisputed champion, scooping up eight awards, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, dominating every category in which he was nominated.
Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2” claimed the Hip Hop Album of the Year title, while the breakout star of the year, Sexyy Red, was crowned Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. 50 Cent added to his accolades by taking home Hustler of the Year, solidifying his reputation as both a musical and business mogul.
The duo of Future and Metro Boomin snagged the awards for Best Duo and Best Collaboration, further highlighting their influence in the hip-hop scene.
Performance highlights included a throwback set by Soulja Boy and Roscoe Dash, bringing back millennial vibes with their 2010 hit “All The Way Turned Up.” Travis Scott received this year’s prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award in recognition of his impact on music and culture. The award was presented by Teyana Taylor and Tyla, with Travis Scott praised as a visionary artist consistently pushing the boundaries of music and live performance.
See the full winners list below:
Hip-hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Future
- GloRilla
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Song of the Year
- “Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
- “Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
- “Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
- “FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
- “Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
- “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
- “Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
- WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
Hip-hop Album of the Year
- American Dream, 21 Savage
- Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
- For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
- In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
- Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
- One of Wun, Gunna
- WINNER: Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
- Utopia, Travis Scott
- We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Video
- “8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
- “Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
- “Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
- “Big Mama,” Latto
- “Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
- WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist
- 41
- 310babii
- Bossman Dlow
- Cash Cobain
- Lady London
- WINNER: Sexyy Red
- Skilla Baby
- Tommy Richman
Best Collaboration
- “At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
- “Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
- “Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- “Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
- “First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole
- WINNER: “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
- “Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
- “Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
- Best Duo or Group
- ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
- 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
- 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
- Common & Pete Rock
- Earthgang
- Flyana Boss
- WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin
- Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Drake
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
- WINNER: Missy Elliott
- Nicki Minaj
- Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Cardi B
- Common
- Drake
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Wayne
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Video Director of the Year
- 20k Visuals
- A$AP Rocky
- Cactus Jack
- Cole Bennett
- WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
- Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
- Offset
Producer of the Year
- Atl Jacob
- Cash Cobain
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Metro Boomin
- Pete Rock
- Q-Tip
- WINNER: The Alchemist
- DJ of the Year
- Big Von
- DJ D-Nice
- DJ Drama
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin
- Mustard
- WINNER: The Alchemist
Best Hip Hop Platform
- Bootleg Kev
- WINNER: Club Shay Shay
- Complex
- Drink Champs
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- On the Radar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- The Shade Room
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- WINNER: 50 Cent
- A$AP Rocky
- Cam’ron & Ma$e
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Fat Joe
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured verse
- 21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
- A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
- Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
- Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
- J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
- Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
- Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
Impact Track
- “Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- “Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
- “Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
- “Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Humble Me,” Killer Mike
- WINNER: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
- “Precision,” Big Sean
- “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
Best International Flow
- SDM, France
- Leys Mc, France
- Racionais Mcs, Brazil
- Budah, Brazil
- WINNER: Ghetts, UK
- Bashy, UK
- Stefflon Don, UK
- Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
- Blxckie, South Africa
- Odumodublvck, Nigeria
Watch moments from the award night below:
