Burna Boy & Odumodublvck Score Nominations at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards | Full List of Nominees

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards is just around the corner, and the nominations are in. This year, Nigeria is proudly represented by Burna Boy and Odumodublvck. Burna Boy is up for the Best Live Performer award, competing against heavyweights like Cardi B, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, Odumodublvck is vying for the Best International Flow title alongside Ghetts, Stefflon Don, and other international acts.

Fat Joe will return as the show’s host and co-executive producer for the third consecutive year. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 8, and will air on BET a week later, on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Leading the pack with the most nominations is Megan Thee Stallion, with a whopping 12 nods. This year marks a historic milestone as women have achieved parity with men in the Hip-Hop Artist of the Year category. The nominees include Megan, Cardi B, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Drake, Future, and Kendrick Lamar.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy at BET, praised the nominees, stating, “This year’s nominees exemplify the creativity and diversity of hip-hop and the culture.”

See the list of the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees: