Burna Boy & Odumodublvck Score Nominations at 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards | Full List of Nominees

2024 Emmy Awards: “Shōgun,” "The Bear," and “Hacks” Lead Big Wins—Watch Highlights & See the Red Carpet Looks

The Ladies Are Back! Season 2 of "The Smart Money Woman" Returns with More Drama | Watch Trailer

Basketmouth and MizVick Set to Release Feature Film 'A Ghetto Love Story' This November

Ted Abudu Announces Film “A Night in 2005” Starring Ini-Dima Okojie, Efa Iwara & Teniola Aladese

Tobi Bakre & Gbubemi Ejeye Lead Drama-Thriller "Farmer’s Bride" | Watch the Official Trailer

Episode 10 of the Shopaholic Series Is Here: Experience Luxury Fragrance Shopping at Essenza With Kiekie

James Earl Jones, the Legendary Voice of Darth Vader & Mufasa, Passes On at 93

Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards is just around the corner, and the nominations are in. This year, Nigeria is proudly represented by Burna Boy and Odumodublvck. Burna Boy is up for the Best Live Performer award, competing against heavyweights like Cardi B, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, Odumodublvck is vying for the Best International Flow title alongside Ghetts, Stefflon Don, and other international acts.

Fat Joe will return as the show’s host and co-executive producer for the third consecutive year. The ceremony will take place in Las Vegas on Tuesday, October 8, and will air on BET a week later, on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Leading the pack with the most nominations is Megan Thee Stallion, with a whopping 12 nods. This year marks a historic milestone as women have achieved parity with men in the Hip-Hop Artist of the Year category. The nominees include Megan, Cardi B, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, Drake, Future, and Kendrick Lamar.

Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming, and Music Strategy at BET, praised the nominees, stating, “This year’s nominees exemplify the creativity and diversity of hip-hop and the culture.”

See the list of the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards nominees:

Best international flow

  • SDM, France
  • Leys Mc, France
  • Racionais Mcs, Brazil
  • Budah, Brazil
  • Ghetts, UK
  • Bashy, UK
  • Stefflon Don, UK
  • Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
  • Blxckie, South Africa
  • Odumodublvck, Nigeria

Best live performer

  • Burna Boy
  • Busta Rhymes
  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • GloRilla
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Missy Elliott
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Travis Scott

Hip-hop artist of the year

  • 21 Savage
  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Future
  • GloRilla
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

Song of the year

  • “Agora Hills,” Doja Cat
  • “Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
  • “Fe!N,” Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
  • “FTCU,” Nicki Minaj
  • “Get It Sexyy,” Sexyy Red
  • “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
  • “Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla

Hip-hop album of the year

  • American Dream, 21 Savage
  • Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla
  • For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition, Drake
  • In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red
  • Megan, Megan Thee Stallion
  • One of Wun, Gunna
  • Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj
  • Utopia, Travis Scott
  • We Don’t Trust You, Future & Metro Boomin

Best hip-hop video

  • “8 AM in Charlotte,” Drake
  • “Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
  • “Bent,” 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
  • “Big Mama,” Latto
  • “Boa,” Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Enough (Miami),” Cardi B
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Type Shit,” Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Best breakthrough hip-hop artist

  • 41
  • 310babii
  • Bossman Dlow
  • Cash Cobain
  • Lady London
  • Sexyy Red
  • Skilla Baby
  • Tommy Richman

Best collaboration

  • “At the Party,” Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
  • “Band4band,” Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
  • “Bongos,” Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Everybody,” Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
  • “First Person Shooter,” Drake feat. J.Cole
  • “Like That,” Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
  • “Mamushi,” Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
  • “Wanna Be,” GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Best duo or group

  • ¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
  • 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
  • 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
  • Common & Pete Rock
  • Earthgang
  • Flyana Boss
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Lyricist of the year

  • 21 Savage
  • Cardi B
  • Common
  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Wayne
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

Video director of the year

  • 20k Visuals
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Cactus Jack
  • Cole Bennett
  • Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
  • Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
  • Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
  • Offset

Producer of the year

  • Atl Jacob
  • Cash Cobain
  • Hit-Boy
  • Hitmaka
  • Metro Boomin
  • Pete Rock
  • Q-Tip
  • The Alchemist

DJ of the year

  • Big Von
  • DJ D-Nice
  • DJ Drama
  • DJ Khaled
  • Kaytranada
  • Metro Boomin
  • Mustard
  • The Alchemist

Best hip-hop platform

  • Bootleg Kev
  • Club Shay Shay
  • Complex
  • Drink Champs
  • Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  • On the Radar
  • The Breakfast Club
  • The Joe Budden Podcast
  • The Shade Room
  • XXL

Hustler of the year

  • 50 Cent
  • A$AP Rocky
  • Cam’ron & Ma$e
  • Cardi B
  • Drake
  • Fat Joe
  • GloRilla
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: best featured verse

  • 21 Savage, “Good Good” (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
  • A$AP Rocky, “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
  • Cardi B, “Wanna Be” remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
  • Drake, “Meltdown” (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
  • J.Cole, “First Person Shooter” (Drake feat. J. Cole)
  • Kendrick Lamar, “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
  • Lil Wayne, “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
  • Megan Thee Stallion, “Wanna Be” (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

Impact track

  • “Blessings,” Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • “Fortunate,” Common & Pete Rock
  • “Get in With Me,” Bossman Dlow
  • “Hiss,” Megan Thee Stallion
  • “Humble Me,” Killer Mike
  • “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
  • “Precision,” Big Sean
  • “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla
