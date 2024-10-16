BNXN and Rema Collaborate for the First Time on New Single ‘Fi Kan We Kan’



Nigerian superstars BNXN and Rema, have teamed up for the first time on their exciting new single, “Fi Kan We Kan,” released via EMPIRE. This track blends an infectious vibe with themes of perseverance and unity, making it the perfect soundtrack for celebration. Produced by Blaizebeats, the track is about paying what you owe when due.

BNXN kicks off the track with his signature sound, expressing his frustration over wasted time and energy on trivial matters. He reinforces his deep belief in loyalty and brotherhood, stating, “If you don’t say you’re for me, it’s no guarantee, I no fit say you be my padi.” This sets the tone for the track, building momentum before Rema delivers a high-energy verse that takes the song to another level.

“Fi Kan We Kan” is set to be a major hit this holiday season, with an accompanying music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Meji Alabi slated to follow.

This new release comes on the heels of Bnxn’s previous single, “Phenomena,” which generated significant buzz after his unexpected joint album with Ruger, RnB. That project has 256 million streams to date, peaked at No. 3 on Apple Music Top Albums chart, and was announced to the fans as a surprise with an interview on Billboard News. Bnxn went on to perform at Toronto’s History and New York City’s Gramercy Theater in addition to festivals and performances across Europe, Australia, and America throughout the year. Bnxn has over 2.1 billion career streams to date and collaborations with Wizkid, Stefflon Don, Olamide, Blk Odyssy, Burna Boy, D Smoke, and more.

He has also graced the cover of Teen Vogue and was featured on Grammy.com’s list of Rising Afrobeats Artists. Both Bnxn and Rema have multiple No. 1 singles and have sold-out shows across various countries. “Fi Kan We Kan” exemplifies why they are considered some of the most respected songwriters of recent years.

Stream “Fi Kan We Kan” now.