Connect with us

Music

BNXN and Rema Collaborate for the First Time on New Single 'Fi Kan We Kan'

Music

'Of Many Colors: Orange' Is Here! Blaqbonez Serves Up a Fresh New EP

Events Music News Promotions

Experience Your Season of Prophetic Fulfillment at The Liberty Church Lagos Breakthrough Weekend

Music

Korede Bello Sets His Sights on Grammy Nominations With "Most Beautiful Girl On The Planet" & "Koredey"

BN TV Music

Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj & More Win Big at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Music

Thutmose Drops New EP “Heaven On Earth” | Listen

BN TV Music

“I Sing to Myself and it Makes Me Happy” – Vector on Music & Staying True to Himself

Music

Tyla Adds New Layers to Her Debut Album with the Release of "Tyla +" Deluxe Edition

BN TV Music

Kotrell & Ruby Akubueze Bring Wedding Bliss to the Screen in "Now and Always" Remix Video

BN TV Music

Ty Bello Marks 10 Years of “The Land is Green” with a Story of Faith & Motherhood

Music

BNXN and Rema Collaborate for the First Time on New Single ‘Fi Kan We Kan’

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Nigerian superstars BNXN and Rema, have teamed up for the first time on their exciting new single, “Fi Kan We Kan,” released via EMPIRE. This track blends an infectious vibe with themes of perseverance and unity, making it the perfect soundtrack for celebration. Produced by Blaizebeats, the track is about paying what you owe when due.

BNXN kicks off the track with his signature sound, expressing his frustration over wasted time and energy on trivial matters. He reinforces his deep belief in loyalty and brotherhood, stating, “If you don’t say you’re for me, it’s no guarantee, I no fit say you be my padi.” This sets the tone for the track, building momentum before Rema delivers a high-energy verse that takes the song to another level.

“Fi Kan We Kan” is set to be a major hit this holiday season, with an accompanying music video directed by award-winning filmmaker Meji Alabi slated to follow.

This new release comes on the heels of Bnxn’s previous single, “Phenomena,” which generated significant buzz after his unexpected joint album with Ruger, RnB. That project has 256 million streams to date, peaked at No. 3 on Apple Music Top Albums chart, and was announced to the fans as a surprise with an interview on Billboard News. Bnxn went on to perform at Toronto’s History and New York City’s Gramercy Theater in addition to festivals and performances across Europe, Australia, and America throughout the year. Bnxn has over 2.1 billion career streams to date and collaborations with Wizkid, Stefflon Don, Olamide, Blk Odyssy, Burna Boy, D Smoke, and more.

He has also graced the cover of Teen Vogue and was featured on Grammy.com’s list of Rising Afrobeats Artists. Both Bnxn and Rema have multiple No. 1 singles and have sold-out shows across various countries. “Fi Kan We Kan” exemplifies why they are considered some of the most respected songwriters of recent years.

Stream “Fi Kan We Kan” now.

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php