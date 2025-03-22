Cameroonian Trotters Sauce Might Be Your New Favourite Meal

Connect with us

42 mins ago

Happy weekend, BellaNaijarians! Let’s try something different, a taste of Cameroon. Cameroonian Trotters Sauce is a traditional West African dish where pork trotters are slow-cooked in a rich, spiced tomato sauce until they’re tender and packed with flavour. It’s a meal that pairs well with rice, plantains, or yams.

To make it, start by blending Scotch bonnet peppers, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, parsley, and fresh basil. If you have jangsa, you can throw that in too. Next, season the cleaned pork trotters with the blended mixture, black pepper, white pepper, ginger and garlic paste, salt, and seasoning cubes.

Heat some vegetable oil in a pot, add the trotters and sauce, and let everything cook slowly. Stir occasionally, giving it time to thicken and for the trotters to become tender. In about 30–45 minutes, it’s ready to be served.

Watch how Cooking With Claudy brings this Cameroonian classic to life below.

