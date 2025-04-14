Connect with us

This Video of Tyla Busting Moves to Uncle Waffles’ ‘Zenzele’ Has Us on Our Feet

Tyla dances to Uncle Waffles’ ‘Zenzele’ amapiano, post-Coachella
Photo Credit: Complex Music/X

This video of Tyla grooving to Uncle Waffles’ hit track ‘Zenzele’ will have you jumping out of your seat — whether you’re in bed, on the sofa, or at your desk — and moving your waist and hips to the irresistible rhythm.

Fresh off her Coachella debut, you’d think Tyla would be taking a well-deserved break. But no, the superstar said, “Hold my drink, I’ve still got some dancing to do.” And dance she did. Joined by a few South African professional dancers, Tyla hit the dance floor and served some sharp moves, fully vibing to the amapiano hit.

From the looks of this video, we think it’s time Tyla and Uncle Waffles hit the studio together. A collaboration between these two South African powerhouses? We can already hear the hit.

Watch Tyla’s dance video below and catch more fun moments from her Coachella weekend.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

