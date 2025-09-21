Bovi Joins Gbemi & Toolz on OffAir to Talk Stand-Up Comedy, Skits & If Funny Makes You Attractive

Connect with us

Is being funny attractive? Bovi gets candid with Gbemi and Toolz on OffAir about comedy, love and desirability.
Gbemi and Toolz are back with a brand-new episode of OffAir, and this time, they’ve got one of Africa’s biggest comedy giants in the chair — Bovi. You already know what that means: unfiltered gist, plenty of laughs, and questions that cut straight to the heart of today’s entertainment scene.

Together, they dive into one big question: is stand-up comedy still alive, or has social media taken over? With skits, memes and short-form content dominating timelines, the trio get candid about what this means for traditional comedy stages. From the days when comics had to win over live audiences in packed halls, to now when a single Instagram post can reach millions, they weigh in on how the craft has evolved — and what the future might look like for stand-up.

But it doesn’t stop there. Gbemi and Toolz steer the conversation into lighter but equally juicy territory: does being funny actually make someone more attractive? They also chat about the balance between skit-making and long-form performance, and what today’s wave of young comedians can learn from the veterans who paved the way.

It’s one of those episodes where you’ll laugh, nod along, and maybe even rethink how you see comedy in 2025.

Watch below

