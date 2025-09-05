Love, Style & Chemistry — Toni Tone and Taye’s Pre-Wedding Shoot Has It All!

Love is such a beautiful phenomenon, and we can’t help but blush when we see it radiate so effortlessly. British-Nigerian author and content creator, Toni Omotola Adenle (popularly known as Toni Tone), and her sweetheart, Taiwo Ogebule (aka Taye9ja), are proof that when love happens, it does so in the most magical way.

Today, we are taking a dive into to all the stylish looks they served for their pre-wedding shoot. In anticipation of their big day, the lovebirds turned up the heat with a stylish pre-wedding shoot, serving us back-to-back slay in three gorgeous looks. From chic to regal, each outfit perfectly captured their chemistry and personalities while giving us a glimpse of the fairytale they are building together. Their love shines through every frame, and it’s safe to say that Toni and Taye are giving us premium couple goals! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride @t0nit0ne

Groom @taye9ja

Photography @stanlophotography

Bridal Styling and Creative Direction @style_by_ruvero

Groom Styling and Creative Direction @groomstylingbysbr

Lilac look @amyaghomi

Purple suit @amyaghomi

White dress @oobiukubridal

Navy blue dress @house_of_dova

Shoot Planning and. Coordination @elithan_events

Makeup @mua_ttt_tia

Hairstylist @marieghold

Videography @bricksgroup

Content Creator @recapbestie

Navy blue dress and accessories @house_of_dova

White dress jewellery @shopwithyah