Love, Style & Chemistry — Toni Tone and Taye’s Pre-Wedding Shoot Has It All!
Love is such a beautiful phenomenon, and we can’t help but blush when we see it radiate so effortlessly. British-Nigerian author and content creator, Toni Omotola Adenle (popularly known as Toni Tone), and her sweetheart, Taiwo Ogebule (aka Taye9ja), are proof that when love happens, it does so in the most magical way.
Today, we are taking a dive into to all the stylish looks they served for their pre-wedding shoot. In anticipation of their big day, the lovebirds turned up the heat with a stylish pre-wedding shoot, serving us back-to-back slay in three gorgeous looks. From chic to regal, each outfit perfectly captured their chemistry and personalities while giving us a glimpse of the fairytale they are building together. Their love shines through every frame, and it’s safe to say that Toni and Taye are giving us premium couple goals! 😍
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:
Credits
Bride @t0nit0ne
Groom @taye9ja
Photography @stanlophotography
Bridal Styling and Creative Direction @style_by_ruvero
Groom Styling and Creative Direction @groomstylingbysbr
Lilac look @amyaghomi
Purple suit @amyaghomi
White dress @oobiukubridal
Navy blue dress @house_of_dova
Shoot Planning and. Coordination @elithan_events
Makeup @mua_ttt_tia
Hairstylist @marieghold
Videography @bricksgroup
Content Creator @recapbestie
Navy blue dress and accessories @house_of_dova
White dress jewellery @shopwithyah