Three Bold Traditional Wedding Looks from Taye9ja & Toni Tone You Need to See

The latest couple in town, Taiwo Ogebule and Toni Omotola Adenle—better known as Taye9ja and Toni Tone—have us all in awe today with their stunning traditional wedding looks. And yes, it’s looks because they served not one, not two, but three unforgettable outfits for their big day.

We should have seen this coming. Their pre-wedding shoot already had us gasping, with three back-to-back stylish moments that set the tone for their wedding fashion story. For their Yoruba traditional wedding, they promised even more style, and they absolutely delivered.

They started off in rich shades of purple, with Toni in a fitted midi dress featuring striking beadwork and patterns in darker purple and magenta tones. Her expertly tied gele perfectly complemented the look, while matching heels added a finishing touch. Taye matched her elegance in a flowing agbada, beautifully embroidered, with a purple fila and a traditional walking stick that tied it all together.

For their second look, they embraced lush greens. Toni stunned in a mermaid-style dress with bold beadwork and sequin detailing, paired with a teal gele touched with gold. Taye complemented her in a deep forest green agbada with elaborate embroidery and matching trousers, his cap perfectly aligned with the rich colour scheme.

The third outfit was reserved for what looked like the after-party, and it was a showstopper. Toni stepped out in a vibrant mosaic-inspired gown with multicoloured circular patterns, creating an almost stained-glass effect. The halter neck, deep neckline, side slit, and graceful train added to the artistry of the design.

Taye kept pace with Toni’s bold style in a mint green tailored suit worn without a shirt, accessorised with glasses, a chain necklace, and a sleek watch. The minimalist, modern aesthetic was a striking contrast to their earlier traditional looks.

Next stop? Their church wedding. And if this is any indication, those looks will be well worth the wait.

See all their beautiful outfits below.

