Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Barack Obama’s quote, “Surround yourself with people who dream of the future, not the past” resonates deeply with my experience leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN). The journey hasn’t been without its challenges. There were moments when scepticism and negativity threatened to extinguish the fire in my belly. However, drawing inspiration from the American inspirational speaker, Simon Sinek’s infinite mindset framework – a framework that emphasises the “why” behind our actions – conversations with young, passionate leaders and alumni of MWFAAN became my lifeline. Their unwavering belief in the mission not only reignited my purpose but also served as a powerful tool for navigating periods of burnout. I learned some key lessons from leading the association.

Embrace the Power of Your “Why”

Building a strong organisation is like building a house. A clear and compelling “why” is the foundation. When doubt creeps in, revisit your “why.” What ignited your passion for this cause? What impact does your organisation aim to create? For MWFAAN, the “why” was simple: to empower African youths through education and leadership development. This unwavering purpose became a North Star, guiding us through moments when the path ahead seemed blurry.

Cultivate a Community of Believers

Surrounding yourself with those who share your vision is crucial. Seek out mentors, colleagues, and supporters who believe in your mission as fiercely as you do. Their unwavering belief fosters a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose, providing much-needed encouragement during challenging times. MWFAAN thrived because of a vibrant community of alumni and young leaders who became vocal champions for the cause. Their enthusiasm was contagious, reminding me of the positive change we were making, even when external scepticism threatened to dampen our spirits.

Celebrate Small Wins

Progress takes time. Don’t become discouraged by the absence of immediate, earth-shattering results. Acknowledge and celebrate every milestone, no matter how small. Each positive step forward, each life impacted, is a testament to your dedication. Celebrating these “mini-victories” keeps your team motivated and reinforces the value of your work. For MWFAAN, small wins included seeing our alumni execute projects or land coveted partnerships. These successes, while seemingly insignificant in the grand scheme, confirmed the effectiveness of our efforts and reignited our commitment to creating a brighter future for young Africans.

Embrace Open Communication and Transparency

Scepticism often thrives in the shadows of secrecy. Foster a culture of open communication and transparency within your organisation. Be open to feedback, concerns, and diverse perspectives. This not only builds trust but also allows you to address doubts and uncertainties head-on. At MWFAAN, we held regular town halls and fostered open dialogue with our members. This openness not only fostered trust but also allowed us to address any underlying scepticism and collaboratively develop improvement solutions.

Prioritise Self-Care

Leading during times of doubt is mentally and emotionally taxing. Don’t be a martyr. Prioritise self-care and establish boundaries between your work life and personal life. A well-rested, rejuvenated leader is a far more effective leader. My dedication to MWFAAN almost resulted in burnout. However, through honest self-reflection, I learned the importance of taking time for myself. This allowed me to return to my work with renewed energy and a clearer perspective.

Leading in times of scepticism is no easy feat. However, by remembering your “why,” cultivating a community of believers, celebrating small wins, fostering open communication, and prioritising self-care, you can not only weather the storms but also emerge stronger, more resilient, and even more dedicated to making a positive difference.