Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Being Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Changed Debby Ojay's Life. Read About it in This 'Doing Life With...'

Udochi Mbalewe-Alabi: Girls in The Gambia Want the Right to Control Their Bodies

Abdulganiyy Ajayi: These 3 Hacks from Product Management Will Propel your Career

BN Book Excerpt: My Inspire Books by Olamidotun Votu-Obada

Work & Life in Dubai: Oliver Nakakande's Career Progression Happened When She Discovered the Gig Economy

Tinuke Atilade: Is Social Media Enhancing the New Mum Experience?

Mfonobong Inyang: The Big Wiz – When The Stars Align

BN Book Review: A Tray of Locust Beans by Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi | Review by The BookLady NG

Sahndra Fon Dufe: Essence Festival is a Glorious Whirlwind of Culture, Cinema, and Community

Farida Yahya: Lessons from Leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Barack Obama’s quote, “Surround yourself with people who dream of the future, not the past” resonates deeply with my experience leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria (MWFAAN). The journey hasn’t been without its challenges. There were moments when scepticism and negativity threatened to extinguish the fire in my belly. However, drawing inspiration from the American inspirational speaker, Simon Sinek’s infinite mindset framework – a framework that emphasises the “why” behind our actions – conversations with young, passionate leaders and alumni of MWFAAN became my lifeline. Their unwavering belief in the mission not only reignited my purpose but also served as a powerful tool for navigating periods of burnout. I learned some key lessons from leading the association.

Embrace the Power of Your “Why”

Building a strong organisation is like building a house. A clear and compelling “why” is the foundation. When doubt creeps in, revisit your “why.” What ignited your passion for this cause? What impact does your organisation aim to create? For MWFAAN, the “why” was simple: to empower African youths through education and leadership development. This unwavering purpose became a North Star, guiding us through moments when the path ahead seemed blurry.

Cultivate a Community of Believers

Surrounding yourself with those who share your vision is crucial. Seek out mentors, colleagues, and supporters who believe in your mission as fiercely as you do. Their unwavering belief fosters a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose, providing much-needed encouragement during challenging times. MWFAAN thrived because of a vibrant community of alumni and young leaders who became vocal champions for the cause. Their enthusiasm was contagious, reminding me of the positive change we were making, even when external scepticism threatened to dampen our spirits.

Celebrate Small Wins

Progress takes time. Don’t become discouraged by the absence of immediate, earth-shattering results. Acknowledge and celebrate every milestone, no matter how small. Each positive step forward, each life impacted, is a testament to your dedication. Celebrating these “mini-victories” keeps your team motivated and reinforces the value of your work. For MWFAAN, small wins included seeing our alumni execute projects or land coveted partnerships. These successes, while seemingly insignificant in the grand scheme, confirmed the effectiveness of our efforts and reignited our commitment to creating a brighter future for young Africans.

Embrace Open Communication and Transparency

Scepticism often thrives in the shadows of secrecy. Foster a culture of open communication and transparency within your organisation. Be open to feedback, concerns, and diverse perspectives. This not only builds trust but also allows you to address doubts and uncertainties head-on. At MWFAAN, we held regular town halls and fostered open dialogue with our members. This openness not only fostered trust but also allowed us to address any underlying scepticism and collaboratively develop improvement solutions.

Prioritise Self-Care

Leading during times of doubt is mentally and emotionally taxing. Don’t be a martyr. Prioritise self-care and establish boundaries between your work life and personal life. A well-rested, rejuvenated leader is a far more effective leader. My dedication to MWFAAN almost resulted in burnout. However, through honest self-reflection, I learned the importance of taking time for myself. This allowed me to return to my work with renewed energy and a clearer perspective.

Leading in times of scepticism is no easy feat. However, by remembering your “why,” cultivating a community of believers, celebrating small wins, fostering open communication, and prioritising self-care, you can not only weather the storms but also emerge stronger, more resilient, and even more dedicated to making a positive difference.

Avatar photo

Farida Yahya is a 2021 Mandela Washington fellow, an author, Start-up coach, and social entrepreneur with over 10 years working experience in the media and development sector.  Farida Yahya is the 11th President of MWFAAN (Mandela Washington Fellowship Alumni Association of Nigeria), a leading network of over 500 young leaders across Nigeria's 36 states and the FCT who are Alumni of the US state department's Mandela Washington Fellowship across the business, civic and public management tracks. She also founded the Brief Academy, a learning hub dedicated to developing and supporting female-owned startups to achieve wealth and scalability.  Farida is also the author of Redefining Beautiful, a book that discusses the realities of starting a natural hair business. You can connect with Farida Yahya on Instagram via her personal page @thefaridayahya

