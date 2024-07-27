Debby Ojay On Living with Type 1 Diabetes on This Episode of Doing Life With...

This week, we’re doing life with Debby Ojay. She gives us a glimpse into her life and living with Type 1 Diabetes. Enjoy!

I’m doing okay. I’ve been a bit under the weather recently but I’m recovering nicely. Grateful to God for the gift of life and the chance to survive another day.

We’re glad you’re recovering nicely. Tell us a little about your growing up

Growing up, I developed a very extroverted personality early on. I loved to talk a lot and everyone kept saying I would become a lawyer because I talked too much. I guess it’s safe to say they spoke it into existence.

I was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria to a tight knit family of two children. I’m sure it’s pretty obvious I’m the second child. We all know last born kids are the coolest. My nuclear family has always meant the world to me. I grew up seeing my parents make sacrifices and do all they could to give my brother and I the best possible quality of life and I think that is mostly where my love and dedication for family sprouted from. I’ve also always been close with my extended family so aunts, uncles, cousins. It never really felt lonely because I always had people around me even though they were usually much older.

Tell us a little about your career

I actually pivoted into the financial industry so during the day I have an 8-5 corporate job and on the side, I film, edit and post content on social media centred around diabetes awareness.

I went through all the stages of grief until I finally found that accepting my diagnosis was the best way to get good control of my health and manage my blood sugars efficiently. As you can see, that was the best decision for me.

To be honest, it’s really been a journey. Initially, I was confused and in denial. I didn’t understand how one day I could be totally fine and living life like a normal person and the next day, I’d end up hospitalised with severe complications from high blood sugars and be told that an organ in my body wasn’t working anymore and I’d have to inject myself with insulin if I wanted to stay healthy and alive.

How has living with type 1 diabetes influenced your daily routine and lifestyle?

Ohh, it definitely changed everything. You don’t realise how complicated little everyday tasks can get until you actually have to pay attention. Something as simple as sharing a cookie with a friend requires me to calculate carbs, inject insulin, wait about 10-15 minutes for the insulin to kick in, before I can actually eat my half of the cookie or else I end up with high blood sugar.

You’re very open about living with diabetes on social media. How do you maintain a positive mindset and stay motivated despite the challenges?

A big part of my motivation also comes from the loving community I’ve been blessed with on social media. I’ve had strangers look out for me, check on me, pray for me and support me and they’ve become just like family to me. It’s a beautiful blessing.

First of all, I stay grounded by holding on to the promises in God’s word. I know He is with me every step of the way and I can always lean on him when things get challenging. I also find strength in surrounding myself with positivity, love and support from my family and friends.

Awww, love it for you! So what’s a typical day like for you?

Well, every day is very different for a diabetic. It’s funny that you can have the same routine every day but still get different results. That’s because there are so many factors that could affect your blood sugar but the goal is to stay within range throughout the day and that is a herculean task in itself. Something as simple as a hot shower can send your blood sugar crashing down so it’s never straightforward.

That being said, a good day would look something like this:

I wake up at 6:30 a.m. and join NLP prayers while I’m getting ready for work. I usually make it to work around 8 a.m. and have some tea or coffee to start the day. Sometime around 11 a.m., I would finally decide what to eat and then inject the appropriate units of insulin before actually eating the meal. Sometime around 2:30 p.m., I’d inject some more insulin and have a snack. I get home from work around 5:30 p.m., post any content I’ve prepared for the day, catch up with my family and friends via phone calls and watch whatever series I’m enjoying at the moment. Then it’s time for dinner-insulin and dinner. After dinner, I would prepare for work the next day, inject my long acting insulin, and call it a night. Bear in mind, I’m constantly monitoring my blood sugar throughout the day 24/7.

It’s a lot of work and we’re proud of how far you’ve come

Thank you, BN.

Can you share a moment or experience when you felt particularly proud of yourself?