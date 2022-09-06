Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

In the same way, there are certain timeless principles of life. In general, those who refuse to work are going to find it hard to come by food to eat, for example, but many still insist that they’re the exception to this rule, and feel entitled enough to keep asking the state or some family members to take care of their needs while they refuse to lift a finger. ‘Change is the only constant in life’ may sound cliché, but it’s a true guiding principle. We can’t keep doing the same things, at work for example, without keeping up with the times and tweaking our methods and then be surprised when we’re naturally run out of business.