Impact Comes From Surviving Storms And Not Avoiding Them: Princess Joy Esamah Celebrates Golden Age With Book Launch

The prestigious 10 Degrees Events Centre in Oregun, Lagos, became a hub of glitz and inspiration yesterday as Princess Joy Esamah hosted a triple-header celebration marking her 50th birthday, the 19th anniversary of the renowned Effizzie Magazine, and the official launch of her much-anticipated book, Beauty Beyond Brokenness.

The event, which drew the crème de la crème of Nigerian society, was a vibrant fusion of culture and intellect. Guests, including captains of industry, celebrities, and socialites, appeared resplendent in an array of native and European attires, matching the sophisticated ambiance of the venue. The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka who was represented at the occasion, joined family, friends, and former schoolmates to honor a woman described by many as a “legacy builder.”

Speaking to a captivated audience, Princess Esamah reflected on her milestone age with profound gratitude and vulnerability.

“Today we celebrate life, we celebrate story, we celebrate vision, and we celebrate God’s faithfulness,” she stated. “50 years has taught me one powerful truth: You don’t become impactful by avoiding storms. You become impactful by surviving them. I have known applause and silence. I have known favor and misunderstanding. But through it all, I discovered my voice.”

The centerpiece of the evening was the unveiling of her book, Beauty Beyond Brokenness. Addressing the motivation behind the work, Esamah described it as more than just a literary piece.

“This book is not just ink on paper; it is a testimony of wrath and truth. It is for every woman who was told she was finished, to everyone who ever asked, ‘Can anything come out of this?’ This book answers both the yes and yes. Brokenness is not the end; it’s often the raw material for beauty.”

She noted that the book is intended to “heal, awaken, and empower generations.”

The event also served as a tribute to the resilience of the media industry as Effizzie Magazine marked 19 years of continuous publication. Princess Esamah championed the magazine’s role as a platform for African narratives and female empowerment.

“Effizzie survived transition trends and trials, not because it’s easy, but because it was necessary. Today I stand proudly to say Effizzie Magazine is not just a publication; it’s a legacy brand, a cultural mirror, and a voice of empowerment,”

she remarked, concluding with a tribute to God as the “author and finisher” of her faith.

 

The celebration featured a rich array of continental and local cuisines, punctuated by music and dance as guests toasted to the author’s half-century of impact. Attendees praised the dual nature of the event, which managed to balance the high energy of a golden jubilee with the deep, reflective tone of a book that promises to reshape the conversation around female resilience in Africa.

