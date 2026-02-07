Connect with us

ACFTA Fest 2026 Holds Press Conference in Lagos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

In a bid to promote Trade, Talent and Culture across Africa, stakeholders across the public and private sector met in Lagos on the 3rd of February 2026 ahead of the maiden edition of the African Connected Through Trade, Talent & Culture Festival (ACFTA Fest).

 ACFTA Fest is a landmark three-day Pan-African celebration designed to bring the continent’s vibrant cultures, bold innovators, and sporting legends together under one roof in Abuja, Nigeria. Rooted in the vision of uniting Africa through trade, talent, and culture, the festival blends creative expression with entrepreneurial energy and athletic pride to create a dynamic space where people can connect, collaborate, and showcase African excellence.

The festival, billed to hold on the 26th to 28th of March 2026 in Abuja, is set to empower 1.5 million youths in entrepreneurship, arts and sports while facilitating over five billion dollars in trade deals and partnerships across the continent. 

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos, the Project Lead of ACFTA Fest, Mandi Anyangwe, said the initiative is designed to strengthen intra-African trade and promote Africa as a single integrated market.

 Anyangwe noted that the festival will deepen awareness of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area at the grassroots level to ensure wider participation, explaining that the project is also focused on mobilizing youths and creatives as key drivers of economic growth and development in Africa.

Football legend, Eyong Enoh, who was at the press conference, described the festival as a platform aimed at removing limitations and fostering unity across the continent, while emphasizing the need for inclusive innovation and collective action to drive meaningful transition. 

 

Also present, Honorable member of the Lagos state house of assembly, Desmond Elliot said Africans are best positioned to tell their own stories and preserve their culture, while commending the festival for promoting African heritage. He furthermore called for collaborative actions that creates an enabling environment for the project.

The 2026 ACFTA Fest will serve as a platform to showcase businesses, arts, culture, and trade opportunities across the continent. Amplifying activities that aim to connect entrepreneurs with investors, cultural exhibitions, creative performances, as well as tributes and celebrations of African football legends. 

For more info, visit www.acftafest.com to explore all the ways you can be part of this vibrant continental celebration, and secure your spot at the festival by choosing from a range of ticket options, from virtual access to regular, premium, or delegate passes that unlock access to concerts, exhibitions, workshops, networking sessions, and more across the three-day celebration of African excellence.

