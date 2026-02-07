A Regal Milestone: The Glorious Installation Of Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola As Oluomo Of Ijebu Igbo

The Orimolusi Palace in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, was aglow with pomp, tradition and pride on February 5, 2026, as His Royal Majesty Oba Lawrence Jayeoba Adebajo, the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, installed Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, a title befitting a true son of the soil whose life embodies service, excellence, and unbreakable ties to his roots.

The event was a grand spectacle of Yoruba heritage, where dignitaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and well-wishers converged in colorful attire. Drums echoed, royal blessings flowed and the atmosphere underscored the profound respect for Alhaji Abinugbola’s transformative impact on the town.

A self-made titan in the hides and skins industry, he revolutionised a once-informal sector by pioneering direct container imports, capturing approximately 60% of the national market, and inspiring over 100 locals to engage in large-scale trade. His structured approach; modern offices, warehouses, and professional staffing, elevated the business, drawing educated youth back to their heritage and positioning Ijebu Igbo as a national hub.

His philanthropy shines even brighter. Through the Abinugbola Foundation, solely funded by him, he feeds 1,500 people daily during the holy month of Ramadan and disburses ₦150 million annually to support SMEs and petty traders. Plans are underway for a world-class vocational center offering free training and startup equipment, ensuring that poverty does not define the futures of the underserved in this ancient town.

The new title honours Alhaji Abinugbola’s inspiration to young people across Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large, particularly his lessons in tenacity, honesty, and community-first leadership.

Flanked by his family and well-wishers, including Nollywood celebrities, Alhaji Abinugbola danced joyfully to electrifying performances. Legendary Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Kwam1 (K1 De Ultimate) and other top artistes in the Fuji genre thrilled the crowd with melodious tunes, while culturally resonant Apala selections by Alhaji Musiliu Ishola extolled his unwavering commitment to his people as well as his sharp business acumen.

