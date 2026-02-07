Connect with us

Events News

A Regal Milestone: The Glorious Installation Of Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola As Oluomo Of Ijebu Igbo

Events Music

A Detty December to Remember: Recapping The Foodie In Lagos Festival

Events News Promotions

Funke Akindele, Others Join Chude Jideonwo for the "How Depression Saved My Life" Launch

Events

Meet Isibhaho’me: The Fragrance Brand Bringing the Feeling Of Home To Luxury Spaces

Events

From Local Vision to Global Stage: Avetium Technologies Honoured at Zoho Inspire

Events Promotions

International Women's Day 2026: How Meta4’s Lady Flora Represents IWD in Nigeria

Events Music Scoop

Everything You Need to Know About the 2026 Grammys: Host, Performers & How to Watch

Events Promotions

Nobody Has Held Down Detty December Like Pepsi

Events Promotions

Cervical Cancer: A Preventable Threat, Why We Must Act Now

Events Health

Awake Campaign: Cervical Cancer Awareness Summit

Events

A Regal Milestone: The Glorious Installation Of Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola As Oluomo Of Ijebu Igbo

Written By Abinugbola Foundation
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, HRM Oba Lawrence Jayeoba Adebajo (Ojuromi VI) installs Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo on Thursday, February 5, 2025 at Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

The Orimolusi Palace in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, was aglow with pomp, tradition and pride on February 5, 2026, as His Royal Majesty Oba Lawrence Jayeoba Adebajo, the Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, installed Alhaji Olawale Abiodun Lawal Abinugbola as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, a title befitting a true son of the soil whose life embodies service, excellence, and unbreakable ties to his roots.

The event was a grand spectacle of Yoruba heritage, where dignitaries, traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, and well-wishers converged in colorful attire. Drums echoed, royal blessings flowed and the atmosphere underscored the profound respect for Alhaji Abinugbola’s transformative impact on the town.

The Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo, HRM Oba Lawrence Jayeoba Adebajo (Ojuromi VI) hands over the staff of office to Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, after he was installed as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo on Thursday, February 5, 2025 at Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

A self-made titan in the hides and skins industry, he revolutionised a once-informal sector by pioneering direct container imports, capturing approximately 60% of the national market, and inspiring over 100 locals to engage in large-scale trade. His structured approach; modern offices, warehouses, and professional staffing, elevated the business, drawing educated youth back to their heritage and positioning Ijebu Igbo as a national hub.

His philanthropy shines even brighter. Through the Abinugbola Foundation, solely funded by him, he feeds 1,500 people daily during the holy month of Ramadan and disburses ₦150 million annually to support SMEs and petty traders. Plans are underway for a world-class vocational center offering free training and startup equipment, ensuring that poverty does not define the futures of the underserved in this ancient town.

Abijaparako of Japara, Oba Abayomi Ogunye handing over the beads of office to Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, the new Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State.

The new title honours Alhaji Abinugbola’s inspiration to young people across Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large, particularly his lessons in tenacity, honesty, and community-first leadership.

Flanked by his family and well-wishers, including Nollywood celebrities, Alhaji Abinugbola danced joyfully to electrifying performances. Legendary Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Kwam1 (K1 De Ultimate) and other top artistes in the Fuji genre thrilled the crowd with melodious tunes, while culturally resonant Apala selections by Alhaji Musiliu Ishola extolled his unwavering commitment to his people as well as his sharp business acumen.

L-R: Olori Osolo of Ado-Odo; Oba of Ado-Odo, HRM Oba Olusola Idris Osolo (Otenibotemole II); Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, the new Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo; and Oba Osolo’s entourage at the installation of the Olu Omo Ijebu Igbo at the Orimolusi Palace Ijebu Igbo on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

L-R: Balogun of Ijebu Igbo and Fmr. Ogun State Commissioner for Health Dr Babatunde Ipaye, Alhaji Lawal Abiodun Olawale, the new Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo, and Chief Sunday Osifeso (behind Alhaji Lawal) following his installation as the Oluomo of Ijebu Igbo

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php