Apala Movement!💃 Terry Apala & Musiliu Ishola team up on New Single "Pangolo" | Listen on BN

Terry Apala who has been championing a modern feel of the Apala sound comes thrilling with this new record titled “Palongo“.

This new record features Apala singer Musiliu Ishola, son of Apala legend Late Haruna Ishola.

