Apala Movement!💃 Terry Apala & Musiliu Ishola team up on New Single “Pangolo” | Listen on BN

Terry Apala who has been championing a modern feel of the Apala sound comes thrilling with this new record titled “Palongo“.
This new record features Apala singer Musiliu Ishola, son of Apala legend Late Haruna Ishola.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
23.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
