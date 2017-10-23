BellaNaija

New Music: Mr Moni – Runwe

New Music: Mr Moni - Runwe

From the stables of Browbeat Entertainment comes this great tune titled ‘Runwe‘ by Damilola Oloye better known by his stage name Mr Moni.

Moni stays true to his well distinctive blend of Afro Hip-Hop sound on this one.

