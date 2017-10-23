BellaNaija

#30BillionAfricaTour: Over 50,000 came out for Davido’s Show in Sierra Leone 

#30BillionAfricaTour: Davido sells out 50,000 capacity venue in Sierra Leone

Nigerian superstar Davido‘s 30 Billion African Tour continued in Sierra Leone on Saturday as he performed for fans in a filled up 50,000-capacity stadium in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The DMW head had taken time off following the death of three of his friends under the space of a week. He was supposed to perform at Felabration 2017 in Afrika Shrine, Lagos but had to call off his participation.

He however resumed tour with a show in Freetown and was shown massive love with people trooping out to groove to the singer dishing out thrilling performances of his hit songs.

He shared the above photo on his Instagram page and wrote:

Daddy see wetin your last born cause for Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 ooohh!! OBO aka FILL UP ANYWHERE!! ❤️❤️❤️

He also shared videos from his visit to Freetown:

Touch down Sierra Leone 🇸🇱!! ❤️❤️❤️ Shutdown tonite!!

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

