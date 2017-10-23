Temple Music act Jeff Akoh unveils Cover Art & Tracklist for Forthcoming Album “Lokoja”

As anticipation builds up for the release of his debut album titled “Lokoja” on Friday, October 27th, Temple Music singer Jeff Akoh has released the tracklist and cover art.

“Lokoja” is officially now available for pre-order to music fans across the world on digital stores such as iTunes and Boom Player.

The 16-track album shows an impressive production list that includes Cobhams Asuquo, Tee-Y Mix, Oscar, Benie Macaulay and UK-based Team Salut.

“Lokoja” also include collaborations with Big Brother Naija’s Bisola Ayeola, who had earlier tweeted that her and Jeff are in a strong, loving relationship, Terry Apala and Kenyan artiste, Khaligraph Jones.

Some of the tracks include earlier released hot tunes; “Water & Fire” featuring Bisola, “Shokolokobangoshe” and “Gbadun“ among others.

See tracklist below:

Pre-order “Lokoja” on iTunes or Boomplay