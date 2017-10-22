I’m in a strong & loving relationship with Jeff Akoh – #BBNaija’s Bisola

Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up Bisola Aiyeola has revealed that she is in a relationship with fellow Temple Music artist and former Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh.

The two are signed under the same record label Temple Music Company and also recently released a lovely song and video together titled “Water & Fire”

Bisola disclosed their relationship on her Twitter account, also hinting at #TheAkohs2020.

Jeff Akoh also reacted to her tweet with emojis showing love, relationship and family.

Social media users are saying it’s a publicity stunt, with others congratulating the duo.

Read their tweets below:

See photos of them together:

A video of them dancing to Jeff’s latest hit “Shokolokobangoshe“: