I’m in a strong & loving relationship with Jeff Akoh – #BBNaija’s Bisola

22.10.2017 at By 4 Comments

Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up Bisola Aiyeola has revealed that she is in a relationship with fellow Temple Music artist and former Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh.

The two are signed under the same record label Temple Music Company and also recently released a lovely song and video together titled “Water & Fire

Bisola disclosed their relationship on her Twitter account, also hinting at #TheAkohs2020.

Jeff Akoh also reacted to her tweet with emojis showing love, relationship and family.

Social media users are saying it’s a publicity stunt, with others congratulating the duo.

Read their tweets below:

See photos of them together:

See photos of them together:

I'm in a strong and loving relationship with Jeff Akoh - #BBNaija's Bisola

Before performing at Jimmy’s Jump Off in Abuja

A video of them dancing to Jeff's latest hit "Shokolokobangoshe":

A video of them dancing to Jeff’s latest hit “Shokolokobangoshe“:

4 Comments on I’m in a strong & loving relationship with Jeff Akoh – #BBNaija’s Bisola
  • Baby gurl October 22, 2017 at 10:18 am

    He turned 20 three months ago (source:Wikipedia). I’m not judging, just noting how cool it is that in Nigeria of 2017, a woman her age is open about her relationship with a man 11 years younger than her. She beat Cheryl Cole on this one. Love is love. Biko rock on, sisturr.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • john October 22, 2017 at 10:41 am

    publicity stunt..that is it..who dash am 20 year boy..with that her mouth she use in givin blow job on live TV..delusions

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tolu4show October 22, 2017 at 10:44 am

    This is obviously a stunt na. I have no problem with the age difference at all , I just think that she is smart enough not to put her personal out there like that

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Felinda October 22, 2017 at 10:53 am

    I love Bisola, she’s not only talented but very funny with the greatest sense of humor, which clearly many of you dont have. Even dry one sef you don’t have. Chai😂😂😂

    Love this! 0 Reply
