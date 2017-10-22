I’m in a strong & loving relationship with Jeff Akoh – #BBNaija’s Bisola

Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up Bisola Aiyeola has revealed that she is in a relationship with fellow Temple Music artist and former Project Fame winner Jeff Akoh.
The two are signed under the same record label Temple Music Company and also recently released a lovely song and video together titled “Water & Fire”
Bisola disclosed their relationship on her Twitter account, also hinting at #TheAkohs2020.
Jeff Akoh also reacted to her tweet with emojis showing love, relationship and family.
Social media users are saying it’s a publicity stunt, with others congratulating the duo.
Read their tweets below:
See photos of them together:
A video of them dancing to Jeff’s latest hit “Shokolokobangoshe“:
When you’re happy and grooving to #shokolokobangoshe by @jeff_akoh at home @thetemplecompany @templecomusic . If you haven’t downloaded it yet go get it now. My lovely shoes are from @shoeshrine 😍😍😍 #bethemovement #wearethemovement #natheworkweywedeydo #music #dance #feelgood #beautiful #ebony #Nigeria #Africa
He turned 20 three months ago (source:Wikipedia). I’m not judging, just noting how cool it is that in Nigeria of 2017, a woman her age is open about her relationship with a man 11 years younger than her. She beat Cheryl Cole on this one. Love is love. Biko rock on, sisturr.
publicity stunt..that is it..who dash am 20 year boy..with that her mouth she use in givin blow job on live TV..delusions
This is obviously a stunt na. I have no problem with the age difference at all , I just think that she is smart enough not to put her personal out there like that
I love Bisola, she’s not only talented but very funny with the greatest sense of humor, which clearly many of you dont have. Even dry one sef you don’t have. Chai😂😂😂