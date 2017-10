It’s been 24 hours since M.I released his controversial track ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives“, which got mixed reactions from fans & the rap community in Nigeria as a whole.

One person with whom the track doesn’t sit well with is fast-rising rap act Payper Corleone. Coming at M.I on this track titled “Top 5 Dead or Alive“, he points out some of the reasons why the culture hasn’t been taken to the level.

