A Lion and his Cub 👑! DJ Khaled throws lavish “Lion King” themed Dance Party for Asahd’s 1st Birthday

23.10.2017

Superstar disc jockey and producer DJ Khaled‘s world famous son Asahd recently became a year older. To celebrate his birthday, his father hosted a “Lion King” themed dance party with veteran artist and producer Diddy as host.

The birthday celebration is definitely well-deserved as the Asahd has been a very busy child since his birth, working on his father’s album “Grateful” as the executive producer.

See photos from the events below:

Asahd with his parents, DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck

Host of the Night – Diddy!

DJ Khaled & Asahd interviewed by BET

DJ Khaled, Asahd & Diddy

DJ Khaled

Asahd with his birthday cake

King Asahd

DJ Khaled & Asahd given their respective plaques by RIAA for success of the “Grateful” album

Nicole Tuck & Asahd

See videos below:

1 Comments
  Random October 23, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    This is not a kids party… looks so adult…it’s a night club setting. And where are the other kids?
    He’s a delightful baby though

    Love this! 1 Reply
