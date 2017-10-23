A Lion and his Cub 👑! DJ Khaled throws lavish “Lion King” themed Dance Party for Asahd’s 1st Birthday

Superstar disc jockey and producer DJ Khaled‘s world famous son Asahd recently became a year older. To celebrate his birthday, his father hosted a “Lion King” themed dance party with veteran artist and producer Diddy as host.
The birthday celebration is definitely well-deserved as the Asahd has been a very busy child since his birth, working on his father’s album “Grateful” as the executive producer.
See photos from the events below:
See videos below:
This is not a kids party… looks so adult…it’s a night club setting. And where are the other kids?
He’s a delightful baby though