Oluwatobi Oyinlola Breaks Guinness Record for Creating the World’s Smallest GPS Tracking Device

Oluwatobi “Tobi” Oyinlola just made history! The Nigerian-born researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records for creating the smallest GPS tracking device (prototype) in the world.

Measuring just 22.93 mm x 11.92 mm (0.90 x 0.46 in), the device is smaller than a thumbprint and opens up a world of possibilities across industries.

Tobi was driven by a simple but powerful problem: most GPS devices on the market were far too bulky for the tiny systems he envisioned. They consumed too much power and added unnecessary weight.

“I realised that if we wanted to embed GPS functionality into cutting-edge wearables, medical devices, or tiny sensors, we needed to dramatically shrink the technology,” he said.

His solution was a prototype so compact it could be embedded in almost anything, from wildlife trackers that don’t interfere with the animal’s natural movements to personal safety gear, medical devices, and even everyday tech. “I was inspired by the endless possibilities a tiny GPS unit could unlock,” he explained. “My goal was to develop a tracker so compact that it could be embedded in almost any object or device without compromising functionality.” Developed in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the device features a custom printed circuit board, an embedded antenna, and the ability to receive GPS signals, log location data, and stream it via Bluetooth. The prototype was reviewed by two independent engineers and an architect to verify its performance. The feat has drawn admiration from across the world, including Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu applauded Tobi’s innovation, describing it as proof that “Nigerian youth can.” He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Congratulations, Oluwatobi, on this feat. You have just shown the world that Nigerian youth can!”

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, echoed the praise, calling the achievement a powerful reflection of what is possible when young minds are nurtured and supported.

“I celebrate Oluwatobi Oyinlola for achieving a remarkable milestone. As we empower more young innovators to break barriers and lead in cutting-edge technologies, we secure Nigeria’s rightful place on the global innovation map,” he said.

For Tobi, the journey began in secondary school. Growing up in Nigeria, he discovered his passion for technology at age 13, when his school received a donation from an alumnus, engineer and now Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, that equipped them with a fully functional computer lab.

That curiosity has taken him from a school lab in Nigeria to the halls of MIT and now to the pages of Guinness World Records.

“Honestly, it feels incredible and a bit surreal,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the achievement and deeply honoured to have my work recognised. It’s the kind of thing you dream about as a kid.”