Weddings
One Look and One Conversation Was all it Took For Bosun to fall in Love with Mosope!
Today, Mosope and Bosun are giving us so much sweetness to gush over. Their love journey began at the university 8 years ago and it has been a beautiful journey ever since.
When Bosun set eyes on the gorgeous Mosope, he instantly got hooked on love. After his first conversation with her at a party, he was certain that she was the woman he’d spend forever with. Theirs has been a smooth ride, falling deeper in love with each passing day. Mosope and Bosun are absolutely beautiful in their pre-wedding photos and they will certainly brighten our day!
Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:
How we met
By the groom, Bosun:
Our love story started 8 years ago at Obafemi Awolowo University. I saw Mosope walk into my department on a courtesy visit to a mutual friend. I had a chat with my friend about how I was immediately attracted to Mosope when I saw her. This prompted him to invite her to a social party themed “Bandana Tea Party”.
She came to the party without a Bandana, so I gave her mine. 7 years on, Mosope still has the same bandana. We plan to frame it in our home. 😁 We had a good chat about ourselves whilst we were together at the party and I immediately knew I wanted to pursue more than a friendship with her.
From that moment, it’s been a smooth love journey. Our journey of love has been simply organic because she has an amazing sweetheart, she’s lovable and God-fearing. Now, we have #LoveLikeTM forever
Credits
Bride: @the_mosope
Groom: @tunabons
Photography: @thetomiwaajayi
Makeup: @debbie_dara
Planner: @lumirollsevents