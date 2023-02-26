One Look and One Conversation Was all it Took For Bosun to fall in Love with Mosope!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today, Mosope and Bosun are giving us so much sweetness to gush over. Their love journey began at the university 8 years ago and it has been a beautiful journey ever since.

When Bosun set eyes on the gorgeous Mosope, he instantly got hooked on love. After his first conversation with her at a party, he was certain that she was the woman he’d spend forever with.  Theirs has been a smooth ride, falling deeper in love with each passing day. Mosope and Bosun are absolutely beautiful in their pre-wedding photos and they will certainly brighten our day!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the groom, Bosun:

Our love story started 8 years ago at Obafemi Awolowo University. I saw Mosope walk into my department on a courtesy visit to a mutual friend. I had a chat with my friend about how I was immediately attracted to Mosope when I saw her. This prompted him to invite her to a social party themed “Bandana Tea Party”.

She came to the party without a Bandana, so I gave her mine. 7 years on, Mosope still has the same bandana. We plan to frame it in our home. 😁 We had a good chat about ourselves whilst we were together at the party and I immediately knew I wanted to pursue more than a friendship with her.

From that moment, it’s been a smooth love journey. Our journey of love has been simply organic because she has an amazing sweetheart, she’s lovable and God-fearing. Now, we have #LoveLikeTM forever

Credits

Bride@the_mosope
Groom@tunabons
Photography@thetomiwaajayi
Makeup@debbie_dara
Planner: @lumirollsevents

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

