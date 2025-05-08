Explore The Singleton Hot Toddy: A Cozy Classic for Special Moments

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Rainy weekends are made for the simple joys – Good books, quiet moments, and warm, flavorful sips. The Singleton Hot Toddy fits right in.

Crafted with The Singleton 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, steaming hot tea, fresh lemon juice, and a touch of honey, this classic cocktail is beautifully balanced with smooth richness and a hint of bright citrus.

Whether you’re spending the afternoon curled up indoors or gathering with a few close friends, it’s the perfect pick for savouring moments, one sip at a time

The Singleton Hot Toddy Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1.5oz Singleton 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • 4oz hot water
  • 1 teabag
  • 0.5oz fresh lemon juice
  • 0.5oz honey
  • Lemon wedge (for garnish)

Want to see The Singleton Hot Toddy come to life? Click here to watch the full episode and follow along. For more #HDYS cocktail recipes, visit Kechi Loren’s YouTube channel and explore the full collection.

So, how do you Singleton? Try The Singleton Hot Toddy and make every sip special!

