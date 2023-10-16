See Photos of AY Makun, William Uchemba, Nadia Buari & More at the Premiere of “Merry Men 3: Nemesis”

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The premiere of AY Makun’s “Merry Amen 3: Nemesis” took place on October 12, 2023, in Lagos, amidst glitz and glamour. The film, the third instalment of the Merry Men franchise, “tells the story of the Merry Men facing a new nemesis, DAFE, a former member of the group.”

Gracing the star-studded red carpet of the premiere were actors, celebrities, and influencers like Lucy Edet, Segun Arinze, Uti Nwachukwu, Lilian Esoro, Omoniyi Makun, Tana Egbo-Adelana, Bucci Franklin, Pere Egbi, Mabel Makun, Boma Martins Akpore, Kelechi Anyikude, Larry Hector, and more.

It stars AY Makun, Ramsey NouahWilliam Uchemba, Sam Dede, Chidi Mokeme, Francis Onwochei, Ufoma Mc Dermott, Nadia Buari, Caroline Hutchings, and Regina Daniels.

The movie was directed by Moses Inwang, produced by Darlington Abuda, and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

See photos from the premiere below:

 

