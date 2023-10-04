Connect with us

Johnnie Walker and Anny Robert Collaborate on Artistic Tribute to Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Celebrating the essence of Nigeria, Johnnie Walker and Anny Robert join forces in a creative collaboration that captures the nation’s unique beauty and resilience.

As Nigeria celebrates another chapter in its storied history, Johnnie Walker and the talented Anny Robert embark on an artistic odyssey to capture the soul of a nation through Robert’s lens. Their collaboration culminates in an exhibition in Lagos, the melting pot of Nigerian culture and creative excellence, where visitors can experience Nigeria’s rich history, diversity, and unity in a new and inspiring light.

With the launch of an official Independence Look-book, Anny Robert is set to take us on a visceral voyage through the beauty in different Nigerian crafts from traditional facial scarification, to iconic hairstyles and unique architecture– each image an ode to Nigeria’s legacy and the enduring cultures of its people.

As demonstrated by its previous initiatives including Keep-Walking Lagos, an ingenious sustainability campaign which saw the brand pull art from thin air, the Maryland Independence Tunnel Revamp, and the highly anticipated Walker’s District Parties, Johnnie Walker, with its recent Independence collaboration, once again establishes its commitment to supporting Nigerian culture, excellence and creativity.

Join Johnnie Walker on an exhilarating journey to celebrate the beauty, pride, and resilience of Nigeria on this Independence Day. Follow Johnnie Walker on Instagram & Twitter to experience Nigeria’s cultural diversity and creative excellence through the lens of Anny Robert.

18+ Drink Responsibly.

