To Bold Futures: Glenfiddich Celebrates the Maverick Spirit and the Nigerian Dream

What does it mean to be Nigerian? What does it mean to be free? What does it mean to be audaciously relentless? The answers to all these questions lie in the tenacious hope that paints pictures of possibilities in our minds, strengthening our resolve to pursue every dream that borders our minds and chase #boldfutures What does it mean to be Nigerian? It means to believe that anything is possible.

Regardless of profession, pocket size, or home address, every Nigerian believes they can become a colossal success and they have what it takes to make this a reality. This is the throbbing hope that propels us to push till we reach the pinnacle of success and then reach for more — like we have done for the past 137 years, pushing the boundaries of whiskey-making till we went from being the best dram in the valley to being the best single-malt whiskey in the world. But, this piece is not about us, as you may have guessed, it is about you! It is about every maverick pushing the boundaries of what is possible, starting with the three who so effortlessly embody the ingenuity, purpose, mastery, and charisma that are the signature of every bottle of Glenfiddich: Nancy Isime, Mr. Eazi, and M.I Abaga. These three individuals have defined and redefined the entertainment industry, and have proven that the Nigerian dream of ruling the world is achievable.

Actress, media personality and model, Nancy Isime, for instance, has shown that grit, dedication and a get-the-job-done-no-matter-what attitude are the pathway to living the Nigerian dream. Starting her career as a model before transitioning to the screens, Nancy has shown that you can have multiple dreams and achieve them without compromising one for the other. From winning the Miss Valentine International Beauty Pageantry in 2009 during her modelling foray to clinching The Future Awards for the Best On-Air Personality in 2017 and the 2019 City People Movie Award for the Best Supporting Actress of the Year, Nancy is one maverick who has proven that versatility does not come at the price of competence or excellence. You can realise every goal and live out every dream to the fullest capacity.

In striving for the Nigerian dream, mavericks like Nancy, Mr Eazi and M.I Abaga show that it is not enough to achieve success for yourself. It is more important and fulfilling to think of ways to impact the community around us. Speaking of the ideal Nigeria, Nancy described it as a place that is lush with opportunities and where the standard of living of the average person is unparalleled.

Mr Eazi, in broad strokes, described it as a land that engenders freedom.

“The freedom to move; the freedom to create.”

Indeed, having the freedom to create is pivotal to having a record-breaking career, as evidenced by Mr Eazi.

With unconventional music fusions, pervasive beats and revolutionary rhythms, Award-winning Nigerian artist, Mr Eazi has taken over the global music scene. A non-conformist by all rights, Mr Eazi is famed for pioneering the Banku sub-genre of Afrobeats music as well as the phrase Detty December, marking himself as a sentinel of authenticity. His career trajectory reveals that forging your path and pushing the boundaries of your profession is the key to success and world dominance what every Nigerian dreams of. Particularly, his trajectory shows that it is never too early to arrive on the scene. Venturing into the music industry sometime in his teenage years, Mr Eazi has since risen to prominence and snagged several awards and accolades as a singer, composer, record producer and philanthropist. In 2018, he launched a mentorship initiative, emPawa Africa, that has to date offered mentorship opportunities to over 400 aspiring artists from various African countries.

Transforming Africa’s giant to a country that is not only lush with opportunities, but one “where children, women, and girls feel safe,” M.I Abaga has been leveraging every resource in his arsenal to make Nigeria “a country where the lowest of us, the disabled people, feel safe because they know that society protects everyone.” For him, this is the ideal Nigeria.

Contributing to the Nigerian ecosystem and the African music industry both through initiatives and personal accomplishments, M.I. Abaga is a trailblazer who has defied the odds. His story underscores a principle that is crucial to the fulfilment of any dream: start somewhere, anywhere. M.I. started his music career making mix tapes. Today, he is a multiple award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and music producer as well as Nigeria’s undisputed lyrical genius and Hip-Hop Messiah. M.I, in over one decade of his career, has given many creatives across the country, the needed platform to dominate their spaces. To date, he has catalysed the rise to fame of a number of notable artists, including Wizkid, Ice Prince, and Brymo. M.I is the founder of the TASCK Creative Company, an organisation focused on connecting creatives to opportunities that will help them succeed. Through TASCK, MI has given multiple aspiring artists in Jos a chance to perform before teeming crowds, boosting the city’s creative ecosystem. He is also the co-owner of Rytchus Era Productions, a successful urban label company he owns with his brother, Jesse Abaga (Jesse Jagz), and a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador.

Beyond their successes and accomplishments, a common feature that all three mavericks share is the refusal to settle for less. From Nancy Isime to Mr Eazi and M.I. Abaga, these three emboldened individuals have continuously attained new heights of success and accessed their #boldfutures by asking one simple question: #wherenext? A question we all must ask ourselves.

So, as we celebrate this year’s independence, just like the men and women who believed we could command our own destinies and fought for that independence, we must continue to ask: #WhereNextNigeria? Where do we go from here?

