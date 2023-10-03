Aquafina Elevates Wisdom Nsima: A Padi of Life Success Story

One of Nigeria’s leading premium bottled water brands, Aquafina, has empowered Dr. H2O, a young Nigerian who went viral for his unique marketing skills. This young talent became the talk of social media after a viral video showcased his captivating skills in marketing Aquafina water at a bustling bus garage in the city of Onitsha, Anambra. Now, he is the proud owner of a fully established business worth tens of millions of Naira, courtesy of Aquafina.

The joyous moment exemplifies Aquafina’s efforts in being Naija’s Padi Of Life, not only inspiring and refreshing Nigerians but also transforming the lives of customers for the better. Their support for Dr. H2O, whose real name is Wisdom Alfred, is a symbol of brand excellence and marks a significant turning point in his journey.

The AGM of Seven-Up Bottling Company Enugu, Isaac Iku, highlighted that the business was glad to have found such a genuine and exceptional talent like Wisdom, who has become a source of inspiration for many. He said;

Wisdom’s journey is an inspirational testament to the power of determination and sheer audacity. We commend him for his intelligence and passion towards his legitimate hustle. His marketing prowess and his genuine passion for our brand have left an indelible mark on us. We are thrilled to work with him and support his business dreams. He is an example of the talent Nigeria needs, and at SBC, we are excited to collaborate with him and provide a brighter future, in line with our ‘Padi of Life’ brand campaign objective for 2023.

In his appreciation speech, Wisdom Alfred stated that he is excited about this new journey and is exceptionally grateful to the Aquafina family for not only welcoming him but also for opening a new life opportunity for him. He said;

This is an unexpected turnaround from one day of hawking water. Thank you, Aquafina, for your support in making my dream a reality. Going from a street hawker to a business owner overnight is truly a significant milestone for me, and I will always be grateful.

Aquafina is excited to collaborate with Wisdom on his promising journey, supporting his business to help him stay on the legitimate path he has crafted for himself.

