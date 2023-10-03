Connect with us

Events Promotions

Aquafina Elevates Wisdom Nsima: A Padi of Life Success Story

Beauty BN TV Events Style

It Was 'Club Glamour' Indeed At Hilda Baci's 28th Birthday Celebration. ICYMI, Check Out This Style Update

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Style

Sandrah Tubobereni Dons 4 Impressive Looks For The 4th Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit

Beauty Events Movies & TV Style

Take A Closer Look At Toke Makinwa's Glamourous Looks For Big Brother Naija All Stars Finale

Events Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Ilebaye is the Winner of the #BBNaijaAllStars Season!

Events Movies & TV Scoop

The BBNaija All Stars Reunite for a Final Saturday Party - Check Out Their Sizzling Looks

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Take A Look At Corporate Baddie, Masterfully Decoded By The Style Infidel At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Events News Promotions

Explore Empowerment and Creativity at the Bookit Mental Health Event | 14th Oct

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Adanna Adaka's Corporate Baddie Look To The 4th Annual #BNSDigitalSummit Is One You Must See

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Aquafina Elevates Wisdom Nsima: A Padi of Life Success Story

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

One of Nigeria’s leading premium bottled water brands, Aquafina, has empowered Dr. H2O, a young Nigerian who went viral for his unique marketing skills. This young talent became the talk of social media after a viral video showcased his captivating skills in marketing Aquafina water at a bustling bus garage in the city of Onitsha, Anambra. Now, he is the proud owner of a fully established business worth tens of millions of Naira, courtesy of Aquafina.

The joyous moment exemplifies Aquafina’s efforts in being Naija’s Padi Of Life, not only inspiring and refreshing Nigerians but also transforming the lives of customers for the better. Their support for Dr. H2O, whose real name is Wisdom Alfred, is a symbol of brand excellence and marks a significant turning point in his journey.

The AGM of Seven-Up Bottling Company Enugu, Isaac Iku, highlighted that the business was glad to have found such a genuine and exceptional talent like Wisdom, who has become a source of inspiration for many. He said;

Wisdom’s journey is an inspirational testament to the power of determination and sheer audacity. We commend him for his intelligence and passion towards his legitimate hustle. His marketing prowess and his genuine passion for our brand have left an indelible mark on us. We are thrilled to work with him and support his business dreams. He is an example of the talent Nigeria needs, and at SBC, we are excited to collaborate with him and provide a brighter future, in line with our ‘Padi of Life’ brand campaign objective for 2023.

In his appreciation speech, Wisdom Alfred stated that he is excited about this new journey and is exceptionally grateful to the Aquafina family for not only welcoming him but also for opening a new life opportunity for him. He said;

This is an unexpected turnaround from one day of hawking water. Thank you, Aquafina, for your support in making my dream a reality. Going from a street hawker to a business owner overnight is truly a significant milestone for me, and I will always be grateful.

Aquafina is excited to collaborate with Wisdom on his promising journey, supporting his business to help him stay on the legitimate path he has crafted for himself.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Literary Festivals You Shouldn’t Miss This Year

Wunmi Adelusi: 7 Timeless Career Lessons I Learned from My Father

From Studying Mathematics to Becoming a Cinematographer, Barny Emordi Shares His Nollywood Journey in Today’s Doing Life With

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What You Should Do as a Gen Z Looking to Relocate

Please, Give Funke Akindele Her Flowers
css.php