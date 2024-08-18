5 Things To Love About Aquafina’s New ‘Better with Your Padi of Life’ TVC

Aquafina has once again captured our hearts with their latest television commercial (TVC), “Better with Your Padi of Life.”

This new commercial is a refreshing and outright depiction of Aquafina’s brand messaging: everything is “Better with Your Padi of Life” Aquafina. We know that Aquafina’s TVC is not just about creating visually appealing content but also driving home the brand’s messaging with cleverly depicted scenes.

We loved the previous TVC, but we love this even more, and here is why.

1. The Depiction of Aquafina as the Ultimate Padi of Life

In this new TVC, Aquafina wears multiple caps. Aquafina is depicted as your ultimate beauty padi, a member of your tribe, your biggest cheerleader, the one that cools you down, and keeps you going. Each scene takes the viewer through a journey that climaxes with discovering that Aquafina is more than just water. It is the Padi of Life, and life is always better with your Padi.

2. Celebrating the Journey of Friends

The “Better with Your Padi of Life” TVC beautifully celebrates the essence of friendship. The new TVC brings together all the ambassadors from the previous TVC and updates their stories.

We see that Jide Kene and Muna Abii are still an item, Kate continues her fitness journey, Aproko Doctor is still on his hydration crusade with Aquafina, and Jemima still includes Aquafina in her beauty routine. The commercial highlights the joy and warmth of spending time with friends, reminding us of the value of companionship that comes from shared moments with our padi of life, in this case, Aquafina

3. Vibrant Visuals, Fast-Paced Tone

The TVC is a visual treat, filled with colourful and vibrant scenes that keep viewers engaged. The transition from one scene to the next was cleverly executed resulting in the seamless flow from one frame to another.

Each frame is meticulously crafted to capture Aquafina’s position as the ultimate padi and the joy and excitement of shared experiences, whether it’s a girls’ day out, a football game, or a workout session. The colourful and dynamic visuals make the commercial lively and appealing.

4. Relatable and Heartwarming Narratives

The narratives in the “Better with Your Padi of Life” TVC are both relatable and heartwarming. From Jemima Osunde showing how Aquafina is her beauty padi, Muna Abii and Jide Kene giving us couple goal vibes, Kate Henshaw demonstrating the importance of hydration while exercising, and of course, the game night scene which brought all our stars together in a moment of fun and laughter, each story resonates on a personal level. These everyday scenarios make the TVC more impactful and memorable.

5. Positive and Inspirational Messaging

The TVC carries a positive and inspirational message about the importance of hydration and the role it plays in our overall well-being. By showcasing real-life situations where Aquafina enhances the experience, the commercial effectively communicates the brand’s commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle.

We can’t end this list without congratulating Aquafina on its foresight not just in its narrative but also in its decision to use its star-studded list of ambassadors, giving the TVC an extra layer of appeal.

This commercial is a testament to Aquafina’s commitment to promoting meaningful connections and a healthy lifestyle. We can’t wait to see more from this fantastic campaign!

You can watch the new Aquafina TVC on all of @aquafinanigeria’s social media pages- Instagram, Facebook, and X(Formerly Twitter). Remember to comment, like, and share.

Aquafina is manufactured by Seven-Up Bottling Company (SBC), the maker of Pepsi, and remains dedicated to offering pure and refreshing hydration to Nigerians while focusing on nurturing positive connections and fostering meaningful relationships. With this latest campaign, Aquafina continues its tradition of symbolizing shared moments in life’s celebrations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquafina Nigeria (@aquafinanigeria)

Sponsored Content