Onyxhairbynelly Unveils Its Website with a Variety of Payment Options

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Chinelo Ejianwu

Onyx Beauty Hub, a brand in the beauty sector recently unveiled their website at an event. The launch of the website marked a milestone in the brand’s journey.

The brand’s founder and CEO, Chinelo Ejianwu, acknowledged her excitement for the website’s debut and emphasised how crucial it is to satisfy the needs of both Nigerian and diaspora customers.

Since the inception of Onyx Beauty Hub, we have experienced remarkable success. However, we’ve occasionally faced challenges in keeping up with the ever-increasing demand for our services. As a business owner, I understand that this can impact the overall customer experience negatively. Because of this, the innovation of this website is a significant step forward. Now, our customers can enjoy a 100% seamless experience that complements our customer service.

Chinelo also noted that one of the website’s standout features is the availability of a variety of payment methods, including the US Dollar and the Nigerian Naira.

The customers present also expressed their happiness at the website’s launch. One of Nigeria’s celebrity chefs, Chef Amaka Egemba, shared the sentiments of attendees that the website is a game changer.


Onyx Beauty Hub is a hair brand that prides itself on offering wholesale and retail sales of virgin and raw single-donor hair with a variety of hair textures, including straight, wavy, and curly hair. Onyx Beauty Hub shares that their products are carefully sourced and selected from various donors in China, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, India, Burma, and Argentina.

They also sell various hair products and offer nail and lash installations and salon services. The brand promises quality, durable, and outstanding hair and services to our clients.

For more information, see their website


Sponsored Content

 

