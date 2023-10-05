Shanty Town’s Producer, Chichi Nworah, Returns with Another Captivating Story in Slum King

Chichi Nworah, the visionary producer behind Shanty Town, is back with another gripping drama that sheds light on the lives of street hustlers in Lagos. Slum King, a gripping new Africa Magic original series, will premiere on October 8 on Africa Magic Showcase.

Nworah’s passion for telling stories that reflect the diversity and richness of African cultures and experiences can also be felt in Slum King. She stands out in pulling Nollywood out of the usual drama-telling format, to a new vista of Hollywood-styled dramatic actions, without sacrificing reality; Nollywood fans have long yearned for this shift and Chichi Nworah having done well with Shanty Town, is not resting on her laurels.

Slum King is Chichi Nworah’s second major collaboration with streaming platforms in 2023, following the success of Shanty Town on Netflix. Shanty Town left an indelible mark, dominating the screen for an extended period and garnering positive reviews from both critics and the audience. Shanty Town earned ten nominations at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), including Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Actress, and Best Soundtrack.

For every film I make, I want my name to be synonymous with quality and innovation, Chichi said. I want to create stories that are relevant, engaging, and entertaining for African audiences and beyond.

Slum King is part of the juicy entertainment newly commissioned by Africa Magic to mark its 20 years of creating magic. Over the years, Africa Magic has built a reputation for bringing entertainment loved by Africa and produced by Africans.

“Slum King” follows Edafe “Maje Esu” Umukoro’s gruelling journey from the slums of Lagos to the top of the drug cartel underworld. Driven by ambition and fueled by tragedy, Edafe embraces a life of drugs, blood, and gore in his pursuit of power.

Tobi Bakre leads a talented cast in this heartwarming story, an expressive group of actors that bring authenticity and energy to the story like legendary Bob Manuel Udokwu, Teniola Aladese, Olarotimi Fakunle, Sonia Irabor, Bolaji Ogunmola, Idia Essien, Elvina Ibru, Philip Asaya, Greg Ojefua, Charles Inojie, Brutus Richard, Jide Kene Achufusi, Taye Aimoro, Toyin Alausa, and Hermes Iyele, amongst others.

Tobi Bakre is a natural and talented actor who can deliver captivating and memorable performances. He can convey emotions and feelings with his facial expressions and body language. That’s why he is a perfect match for this role Nworah said.

Chichi Nworah is a collaborative producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in Nollywood and is known for her ability to get the best out of her actors. She has also shown an ability to adapt to the changing trends and demands of the industry and produce high-quality and innovative content.

For fans of Africa Magic Originals like Enakhé, Riona, and Dilemma, among others, Slum King is another series to watch from the first episode to the last, to follow Edafe’s struggles and triumphs in his quest to achieve his dreams.

