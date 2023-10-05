OhentPay Offers Free Ebook to Teach Practical Tips to Immigrants Settling in the UK

OhentPay, a FinTech platform that makes cross-border payments easier, and seamless and offers favourable transaction rates to users in the UK and Nigeria, has released a new and free ebook titled ‘How to Settle in the UK and the Apps You Need as an Immigrant’.

This comprehensive guide seeks to help immigrants navigate the hurdles of settling in the United Kingdom while also providing essential knowledge about the must-have mobile apps for a successful migration to a new country.

The ebook covers topics from visa requirements, finding accommodation, opening a bank account, healthcare, education, getting your first job, shopping for groceries, and other topics. It also includes a list of recommended apps to help immigrants navigate their new life in the UK, such as transportation, shopping, entertainment, social networking, and more.

We understand the difficulties and concerns that immigrants face when relocating to a new country, which is why we have written this free resource to provide people with the knowledge and resources they need to thrive in the UK. This ebook is an invaluable companion on your journey to the UK, whether you’re a student, professional, or a family relocating to the UK.

Some key chapters of ‘How To Settle In The UK and the Apps You Need As An Immigrant’ include:

Visa and Immigration Guidance: Common immigration routes to the UK and the requirements for immigration.

“We believe that possessing sufficient knowledge is crucial for successful immigration, and this e-book serves as our contribution to the immigrant community in the Nigerian community,” said Obianuju Okeke the Content Marketing Executive at OhentPay. “Our e-book is designed to assist immigrants in saving money and time, avoiding common pitfalls and challenges, and making their transition smoother and easier.”

The ebook is available to be downloaded for free and it is for anyone interested in settling in the UK at any time. OhentPay is a payment platform committed to simplifying cross-border payments and supporting immigrants in their journey for a better future.

For more information about the ebook or the company, please visit their website or contact Obianuju Okeke at [email protected].

OhentPay is a leading cross-border payments company focused on making international transactions easier and more affordable for individuals and businesses. Offering its users favourable rates, low transaction fees, guaranteed security and 24/7 customer support, OhentPay is the go-to app for international transactions between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

