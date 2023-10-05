Indulge in the Cultural Celebration as Seaman Schnapps sponsors the Olojo Festival 2023



In a remarkable display of cultural support and celebration, Seaman’s Schnapps, One of Nigeria’s leading prayer drinks from the stables of Grand Oak, sponsored various activities during the Olojo Festival, culminating in a grand finale on Saturday. The festival, a significant annual tradition in Ile-Ife, Osun State, received an infusion of cultural enrichment from the premium brand.

The festivities included sponsorship of local and indigenous games and competitions, such as the Ayo-Olopon game, which saw winners rewarded during the competition. Attendees also enjoyed samplings of Seaman’s Schnapps and captivating entertainment throughout the festival.

Citing the Olojo Festival’s status as one of the most respected and popular festivals in the South West, Sylvester Nwanze, Trade Marketing Manager, Fountain Head, Grand Oak, shared the significance of Seaman’s sponsorship.

He highlighted Seaman’s alignment with royal traditions and its role as a prayer drink that complements the festival’s libations.

Seaman’s Schnapps also received royal recognition from the 51st Ooni of Ife, HRH Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi who hailed the drink as the “elixir of blessings”, cherished by elders across generations.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to Grand Oak, the makers of this renowned Schnapps brand, for their unwavering support, to demonstrate the blessing potential of Seaman Schnapps.

The Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state, holds immense cultural significance as an annual tradition celebrating the essence of Yoruba culture, civilization, and creation. It commemorates the god of Iron, “Ogun,” considered the first son of Oduduwa, the Yoruba progenitor.

One of the festival’s notable moments is the Oba’s adornment of the sacred Aree crown, symbolizing the convergence of all creation. The Ooni’s blessings on this day are highly revered by his subjects, believed to be endowed with spiritual significance.

Oba Ogunwusi explained, “It is the day all creation converged, and the melting point is the sacred Aree crown,” underscoring the festival’s deep spiritual and cultural importance.The Royal Majesty also said prayers with Seaman’s Schnapps at the occasion.

Grand Oak is one of Nigeria’s leading marketers of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Over the years, the company has maintained a leadership position in all segments where it operates in the ever competitive Nigerian market.

