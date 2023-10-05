Hennessy’s Global Ambassador for In-The-Paint, Joakim Noah Unveils Revitalised Basketball Court in VGC, Lagos Nigeria



Hennessy continues to pursue its commitment to basketball and culture through a unique collaboration with former NBA All-Star Joakim Noah and its “In the Paint initiative”. This exciting partnership was announced during the unveiling of the second Hennessy in The Paint basketball court at Victoria Garden City Park, Lagos, Nigeria.

Hennessy “In the Paint’s” alliance with Joakim Noah, a player celebrated for his philanthropy and social activism during his 13-season NBA journey, encapsulates the initiative’s mission to give back. Together, they will inaugurate other freshly revitalised courts around the world, infusing the shared values of basketball and Hennessy including excellence and innovation into local communities.

The Court-themed ‘The Springboard’ designed by the renowned graffiti artist and GFX designer Osa Seven known for his storytelling murals as well as his philanthropic work as co-founder of Socially Africa, draws its inspiration from the idea that every individual is the protagonist of their own story. This was displayed through the curves of vibrant patterns and strokes to depict the flow, vibrancy, and the game.

Describing the primary elements of the court, Osa speaks on the focus and determination of the resilient average Nigerian, the shadow representing the spot where creativity and talent often lie in wait for limitless opportunities.

Osa also shows the iconic Hennessy ‘Bras Arme’ that is placed in the middle of the court to reflect that Hennessy remains the brand at the centre of nurturing creative energy, pushing boundaries and being the springboard to many dreams. Also, the monochrome patterns similar to a zebra crossing, indicate that the court is a safe zone for everyone who plays there – a space to feel the safety and spirit of community.

Speaking during the court’s unveiling, the General Manager for Moet Hennessy Nigeria Leye Adeniji, reaffirmed Hennessy’s dedication to inspiring and building communities through basketball and artistic expression. He also reiterated Hennessy’s unwavering commitment to fostering the spirit of community and celebrating urban culture, creativity, and talent.

The event drew a diverse crowd, including influencers, passionate basketball enthusiasts, and members of the community. Local talent shone brightly as the female and male teams from the VGC community engaged in a couple of friendly games, showcasing their skill, passion for the game and teamwork – All rallying behind Hennessy in The Paint’s mission to uplift communities through sport.

Introduced in 2021, Hennessy in the Paint embodies the values of community, artistic expression, and the unifying power of basketball. This initiative unites local artists to rejuvenate courts, transforming them into vibrant canvases that merge the worlds of sports and art. By fusing these two realms, Hennessy aims to ignite inspiration and uphold the genuine spirit of togetherness while making meaningful contributions to communities around the world.

This initiative is part of “Together, let’s cultivate the future” Maison’s program, as an expression of Hennessy’s ongoing dedication to nurturing, elevating, and fostering cultural and artistic gatherings for communities worldwide. As a global leader in the Cognac industry, Hennessy recognizes the importance of responsible corporate citizenship.

