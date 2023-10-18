Connect with us

Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Issue 190

Outfits Inspiration: Sandrah Tubobereni's Latest Looks Are Perfect For Closing Major Deals

Polo Avenue Unveils ‘Eden’: A Striking SS24 Collection in Exclusive Partnership with Banke Kuku

Check Out This Fabulous Transformation From Enioluwa Adeoluwa's New Series — MAKEOVER With ENI

Tony Soft Pink, Pearls, Gems & Silver: Check Out This Sultry Dinner Lewk From Toni Olaoye | WATCH

3 Designers to Watch Out For at Africa Fashion Week London 2023

It's A Blue Reign This Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 254. Check it Out

See How Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Slayed Her Wedding Guest Duties In A Sultry 2-toned TUBO Piece

Here's How Banky, Adesua & Baby 'Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In 'Àńkò' At Sanaa Beauty Launch

These Looks From #RHOLagos Episode 1 Are Too Good To Miss – Trust Us!

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sylvanie🐈‍⬛ (@missbantu_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Belo (@munich_g)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daiquan (@idesign8)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MARILYN (@nlmarilyn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jackie Appiah (@jackieappiah)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adedoyin Olar Folami (@olarslim)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

 

