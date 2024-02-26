Connect with us

Simidele Adeagbo Makes History as First African Athlete to Compete in Bobsleigh at BMW IBSF World Championship

Celebrating Excellence: Olufemi Bakre Named Banker of the Year by The Sun Newspapers

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli is the New CEO of ONE Campaign

Itel and Carry1st Partner to Host the Call of Duty: Mobile Gaming Challenge in Nigeria

ALX Conference Celebrates Its Tech Courses' Impact on Learners' Lives

Ghanaian Delegates Commemorate Grenada's 50th Anniversary with Grand Celebration

A Bride, a Blog, and Betrayal: Accelerate Studios Unveils 'Big Book of Lies: Book One- Unbrided' Series | Get to Know

AWIEF Partners With Victoria's Secret to Launch Its Growth Accelerator in Nigeria

GenZ 90s Obsession: See How British-Nigerian Vivian Oparah Served Nostalgic Fashion at the BAFTAs

Tanzania's Ramadhani Brothers win "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League"

5 hours ago

Simidele Adeagbo is putting Nigeria on the map again.

Over the weekend, she made history as the first African athlete to compete in Bobsleigh at the BMW IBSF World Championship in Winterburg, Germany. Nigeria also became the first African country represented in bobsleigh at a World Championships in the 100-year history of IBSF.

Bobsleigh, also known as bobsled, is a team winter sport where timed runs are made in a gravity-powered sledge down small, winding, banked, icy tracks. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation governs bobsleigh competitions across the world (IBSF).

The Nigerian-Canadian skeleton racer competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, where she finished 20th and became Nigeria and Africa’s first female skeleton athlete. She also made history as the first black female Olympian in the sport. More recently, in 2022, she won the women’s mono bob event in the 2022 EuroCup, becoming the first athlete from Africa to win an international sledge race.

“This weekend I will make history for Nigeria as the 1st African athlete to compete in bobsleigh at the BMW IBSF World Chams,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

This is the FIRST time ever the continent of Africa will be represented in bobsleigh at a World Champs in the 100 years since @ibsfsliding was founded. I want to take a moment to celebrate this significant barrier that took a century to break. Too often our historic contributions are not recognized, undervalued, and forgotten. So as we celebrate BHM, I’m honored to write another chapter in the new future of sport.

This first will be forever recorded in history, paving the way for greater access and inclusion in the primarily Eurocentric, male-dominated sport of bobsleigh. This historic moment is a testament to hard work and dreaming more than others think is practical As I break this barrier on the ice, through the work of the @simisleighsfoundation, I continue to break the barriers that limit women and girls’ opportunities to reach their full potential.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSleighs (@simisleighs)

Watch the golden moment below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SimiSleighs (@simisleighs)

