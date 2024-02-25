Remi and Wole’s Fairytale Began On The Instagram Explore Page!

It’s a digital world, so seeing love stories sprout from social media is not going out of fashion any time soon. Remi and Wole are our lovebirds for today and Yes, Their’s is another sweet Instagram love story.

Remi came across a photo Wole’s photo on her Instagram Explore page one fateful day. She left a simple ‘like’ on the photo and little did she know that this action would plant the seed that would blossom beautifully. What followed was a DM from Wole and eventually a beautiful connection which is now leading them to the Alter.

They are serving us premium beauty with their pre-wedding shoot and we are obsessed. As a pilot, it is only right that Wole infused a bit of that feel into their shoot and we love how it turned out. It is safe to say that these lovebirds are flying on the wings of love!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below and see their proposal here:

How we met

By the bride, Remi:

I saw a picture of Wole the first time he flew his dad on my explore page, and I liked it. A few months after, he sent a friend request and after a month or two of always being the first to like my post, he sent a DM. We chatted almost every day and shared memes. We exchanged phone numbers and spoke at length including via video calls. He would gist me about what life is doing “gear up and gear down” every day (people in the aviation industry will understand 😂) we literally spoke about everything, including the men I was talking to then.

I wasn’t interested in a relationship with him then ( I don friend zone baba). He travelled with some of his colleagues for training, and I sometimes spoke to them. One of his friends and colleague was the one who told me he liked me but I didn’t take him seriously. He ended his training on his birthday month and he came to see me. I got him a birthday present and before you knew it, baba started finding his way out of the friend zone. And now he’s out!! 😁

