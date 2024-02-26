Connect with us

Weddings

Oyinda & David Met at a Wedding and Found Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Outdoor Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Remi and Wole's Fairytale Began On The Instagram Explore Page!

Weddings

Some Love and Some Beauty! Here's To A Perfect Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Ashedzi and Joshua's Wedding Video Will Brighten Up Your Day!

Weddings

From a Fun Gym Session to Happy Ever After! Here's How Aisha & Teslim Came To Be!

Weddings

Love Happened The First Time Osas Set His Eyes on Dura’s Photo!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Maanaa & Lentei Met 10 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From Instagram to Forever! Here's How Chinny & Harry Came To Be

Weddings

Hop On The Love Zone This Weekend With All The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Sandra and Ini Were Meant To Be! Their Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies

Weddings

Oyinda & David Met at a Wedding and Found Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Outdoor Wedding Photos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

One of our favourite things about weddings is how we get to meet new people. Sometimes, one of these other guests may be the love of your life! 😍

Oyinda met her prince charming, David at a wedding and it’s been a blissful ride ever since. To seal their love, they had a picturesque outdoor wedding amidst the beautiful scenery of nature. They looked absolutely dashing and their sweet love radiated in such a magical way. Theirs was a blend of love, happiness and colours. Their wedding photo has made our day and we bet it will make yours too!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

     

How we met
By the bride, Oyinda:

We are just two lovebirds who met at a wedding; the rest is history!

                                                                     

 

Credits

Planner@zapphaire_events
Decor@perfectlyplannedpro
Lighting and Special Effects@ibiyemiabayomi
MC:  @Oluwaseunp
DJ@iamdjskillz_
Cake@pomelocakes
Bouquet@rfgardens
Stylist@theweddingconsultantng
Hair: @tasalahq
Makeup: @kaladata
Groom’s suit@okunoren
Wedding Dress@perfectoccassionsbridal
Reception Dress@sebnemsonmezbridal
Photography@emmanuellaphotosgallery
Videography@mcefilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php