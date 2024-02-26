Oyinda & David Met at a Wedding and Found Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Outdoor Wedding Photos

One of our favourite things about weddings is how we get to meet new people. Sometimes, one of these other guests may be the love of your life! 😍

Oyinda met her prince charming, David at a wedding and it’s been a blissful ride ever since. To seal their love, they had a picturesque outdoor wedding amidst the beautiful scenery of nature. They looked absolutely dashing and their sweet love radiated in such a magical way. Theirs was a blend of love, happiness and colours. Their wedding photo has made our day and we bet it will make yours too!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Oyinda:

We are just two lovebirds who met at a wedding; the rest is history!

Credits

Planner: @zapphaire_events

Decor: @perfectlyplannedpro

Lighting and Special Effects: @ibiyemiabayomi

MC: @Oluwaseunp

DJ: @iamdjskillz_

Cake: @pomelocakes

Bouquet: @rfgardens

Stylist: @theweddingconsultantng

Hair: @tasalahq

Makeup: @kaladata

Groom’s suit: @okunoren

Wedding Dress: @perfectoccassionsbridal

Reception Dress: @sebnemsonmezbridal

Photography: @emmanuellaphotosgallery

Videography: @mcefilms