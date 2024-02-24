Connect with us

Some Love and Some Beauty! Here's To A Perfect Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Ashedzi and Joshua's Wedding Video Will Brighten Up Your Day!

From a Fun Gym Session to Happy Ever After! Here's How Aisha & Teslim Came To Be!

Love Happened The First Time Osas Set His Eyes on Dura’s Photo!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Maanaa & Lentei Met 10 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

From Instagram to Forever! Here's How Chinny & Harry Came To Be

Hop On The Love Zone This Weekend With All The Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sandra and Ini Were Meant To Be! Their Wedding Video Will Give You Butterflies

Her Voice and Her Scent Did The Magic! Now, It's a Sweet 'Yes' To Forever For Feyi & Fam

Etinosa & Bennett Are on a Magical Journey of Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

2 hours ago

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

It’s always a delight to witness the weekend! For us on this end, it is another lovely day to bask in the beauty of love. We’ve had an exciting week in the BellaNaija Weddings zone and we certainly can’t keep the sweetness all to ourselves.

We are talking about sweet love stories that will have you blushing hard, inspos to get you ready for the aisle and exciting trending videos to make your day! Trust us, you are about to get on a fun ride. Don’t miss a thing – click the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Oyinda and David Met at a Wedding – Now, They Are Having Theirs!

It Was Love At First Sight When JayJay Met Nancy 11 Years Ago!

Ore and Tunde’s Wedding Video is the Perfect Dose of Love & Beauty For Your Day!

An Igbo-Yoruba Fairytale! A Thrilling First Date Set The Pace For Ifunanya and Debo’s Love Journey

A Mutual Friend Did The Matchmaking! Now, Moyo & Michael Are Doing This Love thing For Life

Christabel and Ifeanyi’s Love Journey Began With A Lift To Church 6 Years Ago!

Chioma & Saliu ‘s Sweet Love Was Written in The Stars! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Photos

Bibian And Kenky’s First Date Ended With Sparks & Butterflies! Now, It’s Time To #MeettheONYIDOS

Get Your Wedding Reception Slay On Lock With This Stunning Red Inspo

Walk Down The Aisle In Style With This Flawless Beauty Look

Edo Brides-to-be! This Beauty Look Ticks all The Boxes For a Regal Bridal Slay

Own The Spotlight On Your Big Day With This Radiant Beauty Look

Achieve A Flawless Glow On Your Ghanaian Trad With This Lovely Inspo!

Femi Gave His Bride, Veekee James The Perfect Wedding Gift! Her Reaction Will Make You Smile

This Igbo Bride and Her Girls Came Serving Beauty With Their Dance Entrance

This Couple’s Energy On The Dance Floor Is Our Mood For Today!

 

 

This Couple’s First Kiss Moment Will Give You Loads of Butterflies!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

