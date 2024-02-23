Ashedzi and Joshua’s Wedding Video Will Brighten Up Your Day!

Connect with us

Have you ever met someone who stole your heart instantly? This is the magic of love and it happened the first time Joshua set eyes on Ashedzi.

Now, they are embarking on a forever journey and their wedding video is all you need for a magical day. They looked absolutely dashing and we could certainly feel the love in the air. From the sweet vow exchange to the lit wedding reception, their love kept radiating effortlessly. These two make such a perfect pair and you will love every bit of their wedding video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @samonfilms

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

